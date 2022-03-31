 Aloha, ski season - Albuquerque Journal

Aloha, ski season

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

George Dalton Jr., from League City, Texas, snowboards down a run Monday at Ski Santa Fe dressed in spring attire. The temperature at the ski area was around 50 degrees. The ski area closes for the season on Sunday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Last call for slushy turns.

This weekend marks one of the last of the season with lift-accessed skiing and snowboarding in New Mexico.

Ski Santa Fe will wrap up operations on Sunday, said Stephen Trask, director of marketing. He said the mountain typically closes after the first weekend in April.

Not to say there’s skimpy snow. Essentially, all the mountain’s trails are open, and on Wednesday the ski area was reporting a 58-inch base and 3 inches in the last 24 hours.

“This year hasn’t been a bad year at all. Honestly, this March we’ve had a ton of snow,” Trask said. “It’s actually dumping snow right now and accumulating pretty fast.”

Taos Ski Valley’s winter season will continue daily until April 10. The mountain on Wednesday was reporting a 77-inch base at the top of Lift 7 and 5 inches in the last 24 hours.

“Conditions are good right now, particularly with this last round of snow this week, but it’s spring skiing for sure: warm sunny days and lots of open terrain,” Claire Mylott, a spokeswoman for the ski valley, said in an email.

Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort’s website said the ski area would stay open through Sunday, then close until one final weekend on April 9 and 10. The mountain on Wednesday had 22 trails open and tickets will be $35 or less for the rest of the season.

Some other ski areas, such as Red River Ski & Summer Area and Ski Apache, have already closed.


Aloha, ski season
