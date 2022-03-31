ABQ exhibit will explore life, works of NM Native artist

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The life and works of late Taos Pueblo/Diné artist Deanna Autumn Leaf Suazo will be explored in the exhibit “Traditional Girl with a Contemporary Pop,” opening Friday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

Suazo, 29, was found dead outside her Taos Pueblo residence early Nov. 13. Her boyfriend is charged in her death.

The exhibition, curated by Suazo’s parents and notable artists themselves, Gary David Suazo (Taos) and Geraldine Tso (Diné), showcases their daughter’s work that blends traditional Native arts with Japanese animé style, often drawn and painted on ledger paper, sheets of music, or other nontraditional media.

“This exhibit is about the beauty, humor, and laughter, as well as inspiration, this young artist brought to many lives, and shows us her unique view and perspectives,” said Cultural Center Head Curator Paula Mirabal (Taos). “While hers is only one story of many who became victims of domestic violence, we hope it is an opportunity for all voices to be heard.”

Suazo graduated from Santa Fe-based Institute of American Indian Arts in spring 2021 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in studio arts. She later was admitted to the school’s inaugural master’s program in studio arts in summer 2021.

The exhibit will be in the Art Through Struggle Gallery on the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center campus, 2401 12th NW, through Feb. 18, 2023, and is included with paid admission. Get details and tickets at indianpueblo.org.

There will be an opening night reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The exhibit is in collaboration with the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.

Suazo was one of 60 different Indigenous artists who painted rooms at the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque.