Family demands review of fatal 2020 APD shooting

The family of an Albuquerque man shot and killed by a police officer in 2020 used the second anniversary of his death to call for a re-examination of the case.

On March 30, 2020, Albuquerque Police Department officer Edgar Sandoval shot Valente Acosta-Bustillos, 52, inside his home after the man’s daughter asked APD to check on his welfare.

Acosta-Bustillos’ family filed a lawsuit in 2020 against APD and the city of Albuquerque alleging officers aren’t properly trained to interact with people with mental or behavioral health problems.

A judge last week ordered a settlement conference in the case under the supervision of a 2nd Judicial District Court settlement facilitator.

Lapel camera footage released by APD showed that Acosta-Bustillos appeared to be doing yardwork at his house in the 900 block of Edith SE when officer Sandoval and his partner arrived. Acosta-Bustillos appeared to act calmly until the officers learned that he had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at a court hearing.

Acosta-Bustillos ran into his house and threatened the pursuing officers with a shovel, police said. Sandoval fired three times, fatally wounding Acosta-Bustillos.

Members of his family and other supporters held a news conference Wednesday calling for District Attorney Raúl Torrez to re-open the investigation into his death.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, said officer-involved shootings are handled by a special prosecutor under contract with the DA’s office to avoid conflicts of interest.

A special prosecutor who investigated the killing found insufficient evidence to file charges against Sandoval, according to a January 2021 report.

Rodriguez said that only the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has the authority to re-investigate the case.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Hector Balderas said district attorneys take the lead in reviewing officer-involved shootings.

“Currently the law provides that the District Attorney’s office has primary jurisdiction to review officer-involved shootings,” AG spokeswoman Jerri Mares said in a written statement.

The AG’s office “has repeatedly requested funding and the proper statutory changes from the legislature to thoroughly investigate and prosecute officer-involved shootings,” Mares said.