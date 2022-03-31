 Family demands review of fatal 2020 APD shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Family demands review of fatal 2020 APD shooting

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The family of an Albuquerque man shot and killed by a police officer in 2020 used the second anniversary of his death to call for a re-examination of the case.

On March 30, 2020, Albuquerque Police Department officer Edgar Sandoval shot Valente Acosta-Bustillos, 52, inside his home after the man’s daughter asked APD to check on his welfare.

Acosta-Bustillos’ family filed a lawsuit in 2020 against APD and the city of Albuquerque alleging officers aren’t properly trained to interact with people with mental or behavioral health problems.

A judge last week ordered a settlement conference in the case under the supervision of a 2nd Judicial District Court settlement facilitator.

Lapel camera footage released by APD showed that Acosta-Bustillos appeared to be doing yardwork at his house in the 900 block of Edith SE when officer Sandoval and his partner arrived. Acosta-Bustillos appeared to act calmly until the officers learned that he had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at a court hearing.

Acosta-Bustillos ran into his house and threatened the pursuing officers with a shovel, police said. Sandoval fired three times, fatally wounding Acosta-Bustillos.

Members of his family and other supporters held a news conference Wednesday calling for District Attorney Raúl Torrez to re-open the investigation into his death.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, said officer-involved shootings are handled by a special prosecutor under contract with the DA’s office to avoid conflicts of interest.

A special prosecutor who investigated the killing found insufficient evidence to file charges against Sandoval, according to a January 2021 report.

Rodriguez said that only the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has the authority to re-investigate the case.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Hector Balderas said district attorneys take the lead in reviewing officer-involved shootings.

“Currently the law provides that the District Attorney’s office has primary jurisdiction to review officer-involved shootings,” AG spokeswoman Jerri Mares said in a written statement.

The AG’s office “has repeatedly requested funding and the proper statutory changes from the legislature to thoroughly investigate and prosecute officer-involved shootings,” Mares said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Aloha, ski season
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico resorts begin to wind ... New Mexico resorts begin to wind down operations, with Ski Santa Fe closing Sunday
2
ABQ exhibit will explore life, works of NM Native ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suazo, 29, was found dead at ... Suazo, 29, was found dead at Taos Pueblo in November
3
For legalized pot, NM was ready to party in ...
ABQnews Seeker
23 years ago, then-Gov. Johnson was ... 23 years ago, then-Gov. Johnson was trailblazing advocate for weed
4
Family demands review of fatal 2020 APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The family of an Albuquerque man ... The family of an Albuquerque man shot and killed by a police officer in 2020 used the second anniversary of his death to call ...
5
Tech fair to teach ABQ seniors basic know-how
ABQnews Seeker
Technology can help make life a ... Technology can help make life a lot easier for many seniors, from downloading apps to avioding scams
6
State promotes second booster for 50-plus, people at risk
ABQnews Seeker
Even with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ... Even with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, local health officials are recommending another shot in the arm for certain individuals. On Wednesday, ...
7
Brain tumor no match for Freedom High grad
ABQnews Seeker
'He never quit,' his teacher says 'He never quit,' his teacher says
8
ABQ's overall crime goes up 0.85% in first rise ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD defends statistics as in line ... APD defends statistics as in line with broad trends, points to improved areas
9
More APD overtime issues irk councilors
ABQnews Seeker
APD spokesman says department is not ... APD spokesman says department is not getting into 'petty council debates'