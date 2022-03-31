Fishing Line for March 31, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Ever Barraza of Bernalillo caught his limit of trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains in the town of Bernalillo, including a 21-incher, using PowerBait on March 22.

Anthony Close and Adrian Loya of Deming caught their limits of trout at Bear Canyon Lake using rainbow PowerBait on March 22.

Brandon Smith, 15, of Albuquerque caught four pike at Cochiti Lake using a small jerkbait March 26.

Ladd Johnson of Albuquerque caught a 7-pound, 10-ounce smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake using a 5-inch shallow diving jerkbait March 27.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Sarah Owen of Socorro caught a 13-inch white bass using a white crankbait March 27. … Andy Hanzlik of Charleston, South Carolina caught a 12-pound blue catfish using cut shad bait March 26. … David Zamora of El Paso caught a 4.2-pound largemouth bass using a pearl swimbait with a chartreuse tail March 18.

On the Gila River, Grace Longwell, 16, of Las Cruces caught a 19-inch, 3-pound Gila trout on Whitewater Creek near the Catwalk using a worm March 25. … Joseph Molina, 11, of Bayard caught a 12-inch Gila trout in Whitewater Creek near Glenwood using a beaded prince nymph March 19.

At Grindstone Reservoir, Aubrey Dent, 10, of Albuquerque caught her very first rainbow trout, measuring 13 inches, using salmon peach PowerBait on March 26. … Damani Perea, 10, of Acoma Pueblo caught four 11.5-inch trout using salmon eggs March 19.

At Morphy Lake, Lilly May Lovato, 5, of Las Vegas caught an 11.5-inch rainbow trout using yellow garlic PowerBait on March 25. … Sally Lopez of Las Vegas caught two cutbow trout, an 18-incher and a 20-incher, using a green and chartreuse plastic worm March 21. … Meghann Newman of Lantana, Texas caught her first rainbow trout using a rubber worm March 21.

Cody Longley of Placitas caught and released a 34-inch brown trout at Navajo Lake using a trout pattern lure March 26.

Micah Tapia, 7, of Las Vegas caught a 16-inch brown trout on the Pecos River using PowerBait on March 24.

Owen Middagh, 10, of Albuquerque caught his limit of rainbow trout ranging in size from 13-15 inches at the Seven Springs Brood Pond using orange PowerBait on March 21 and March 22.

At Tingley Beach, Noah Fisher Novotny, 2, of Rio Rancho caught his first fish ever, and a total of five rainbow trout, using small pea-sized pink Berkley Gulp trout bait March 24. … Archie Sanchez of Albuquerque caught a 33-inch, 19-pound carp using a Pistol Pete spinner March 13.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and black spinners.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 8.75 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using various PowerBaits and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair to good using shallow diving jerkbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using crawdad pattern swimbaits.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Alice was fair to good using PowerBait and Panther Martin spinners.

Lake Maloya is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using yellow garlic PowerBait, rubber worms and Thomas spoons.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 70.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using beadhead pheasant tail nymph flies, PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 41.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 543 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using Blue Wing Olive dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait, Rapala lures and red or chartreuse spoons.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using suspending jerkbaits and jigging live minnows in 8-12 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was fair trolling various crankbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair to good using jerkbaits, swimbaits and various soft plastic lures in 10-15 feet of water. Fishing for catfish was slow to fair using trot lines. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 40s and the water clarity was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 399 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was good using PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using jigs and swimbaits.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was slow using spinners.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River, below El Vado and Abiquiú, were 100 cfs and 90.3 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using beadhead nymph flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using beadhead Woolly Bugger flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was good using small jerkbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair using soft plastic lures. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait and nightcrawler worms.

El Vado Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 81.7 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using PowerBait.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using crankbait lures. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using trout pattern lures. Fishing for smallmouth bass was slow using crankbaits.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 333 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using chocolate foam wing emerger midge flies, midge cluster dry flies and red annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using orange PowerBait. Parking is limited and four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to snow.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using salmon eggs, flies, pink Berkely Gulp trout bait and garlic PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using dry flies and white beadhead hare ear flies.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was good using rainbow PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was good using streamer flies, Flicker Shad lures, garlic PowerBait, PowerBait worms and live worms.

Fishing for walleye at Caballo Lake was fair using white and chartreuse curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut shad bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair using swimbaits, jigs and plastic worms. Fishing for white bass was fair using white crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was good using small jigs and live minnows.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 59.9 cfs. Fishing for trout on Whitewater Creek was fair to good using beadhead prince nymph flies and worms.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Roberts was fair to good using maroon colored plastic worms and silver spoons. Fishing for trout was fair to good using spinners and dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.10 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was slow using PowerBait and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using silver Kastmaster lures and PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3.22 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for trout at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using hare’s ear nymph flies and Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using orange PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using black and silver 2-inch grubs, pumpkin brown and black pepper plastic worms and crawdad imitation lures.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eunice Lake was good using orange and garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using chartreuse spoons.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon eggs and salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Jal Lake was fair using homemade dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was fair using salmon peach PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 60.2 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 5.82 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.