World Pro Ski Tour World Championships coming to Taos Ski Valley

For 2022 U.S. Olympian Paula Moltzan, getting a chance to experience Taos Ski Valley while competing in a unique racing format was too good an opportunity to bypass.

The upcoming World Pro Ski Tour World Championships, set for April 8-10, will bring some of the biggest names in skiing to Taos for a side-by-side racing in head-to-head competitions in which competitors are bracketed NCAA basketball tournament style.

The paired skiers hit the hill on adjacent courses, then go back and switch lanes, with the winner of the first race getting an edge by however much he or she won by, so it is easy to tell who won and will advance to the next round.

“I really like the dual event and the opportunity to compete head to head,” said Moltzan, who finished just off the medal stand in the Mixed Team Parallel event in Beijing.

“It fires you up and gives you a little more energy because you can see the person right next to you,” she said. “It’s very user friendly and you can always tells what happening, which is good.”

Moltzan, 27, is part of an All-Star field that also will include on the women’s event three-time U.S. Olympian Resi Stiegler, and Lena Dürr, a German World Cup racer who won silver in Beijing, said WPST spokeswoman Briar Schreiber.

“It’s the first year we’ve brought women back to the tour since the late ’90s,” Schreiber said. “That’s a huge deal. What we really did substantially different is the podium prize money is equal. So we have a great field of super talented and competitive women.”

As for the men, three-time Olympian Nolan Kasper of the U.S. Ski Team; former U.S. Ski Team members Michael Ankeny and Rob Cone, who was the 2020 and 2021 WPST Tour Champion; U.S. Ski Team member River Radamus, who competed in Beijing; Austrian-Bolivian Simon Breitfuss-Kammerlander, who competed in Beijing and was the WPST 2020 Rookie of the Year; as well as Beijing silver-medalist Linus Strasser of Germany.

“It’s going to be a great field,” Schreiber said of the men. “A lot of the guys that race World Cup and are in Europe for the whole season will be there.”

Additionally, plenty of big names from skiing history are expected to be on hand, said David Norden, Taos Ski Valley CEO.

“We expect a robust turnout of spectators, competitors, and sponsors to attend, including over a dozen past and current Olympians like Franz Klammer and Bode Miller, showcasing Taos on the world-stage,” said Norden.

With such luminaries, the hope is for a big turnout, Norden said, as the skiing world casts its eyes on the area.

“The entire Northern New Mexico economy will benefit from the media exposure,” he said. “And the awareness of New Mexico’s outdoor recreation and hospitality industries.”

About 70 competitors are expected, with 40 men and 30 women.

“We’ve been interested in bringing women back to the tour for several years but wanted to do it the right way,” Schreiber said.

And that meant boosting the women’s prize total

“It took a little time to do sponsorships,” she added.

And in a nod toward sexual equality, all racers will be using the same two courses.

“We wanted to it in a really splashy way,” Scheiber said. “So the women are going down the same course as the men, so everybody can compare and contrast. I think that’s a cool nuance that’s very different than other races.”