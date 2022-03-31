Sheriff’s office: Deputy, suspect exchange gunfire, wounded

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — A Pinal County sheriff’s deputy responding to a trespassing call and a suspect were shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Dudleyville, the office said a brief statement. No identities were released.

According to the statement, the deputy was shot by the suspect when the deputy arrived at the scene and the suspect was shot when the deputy returned fire.

The statement said both were taken to the hospital, and office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said Thursday that the deputy was “out of surgery, alert and in good spirits.”

No information was available on the suspect’s condition, she said.

Dudleyville is a rural community 49 miles (80 kilometers) north of Tucson.