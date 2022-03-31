 UK spy chief says Russian soldiers disobey orders in Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

UK spy chief says Russian soldiers disobey orders in Ukraine

By Rod McGuirk / Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia — Demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft, a U.K. intelligence chief said on Thursday.

Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, made the remarks at a speech in the Australian capital Canberra.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had apparently “massively misjudged” the invasion, he said.

“It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanize. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory,” Fleming said.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming added.

Although Putin’s advisers were believed to be too afraid to tell the truth, the “extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” he said.

Fleming warned that the Kremlin was hunting for cyber targets and bringing in mercenaries to shore up its stalled military campaign in Ukraine.

He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “information operation” for being highly effective at countering Russia’s massive disinformation drive spreading propaganda about the war.

While there were expectations that Russia would launch a major cyberattack as part of its military campaign, Fleming said such a move was never a central part of Moscow’s standard playbook for war.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Brain tumor no match for Freedom High grad
ABQnews Seeker
'He never quit,' his teacher says 'He never quit,' his teacher says
2
For legalized pot, NM was ready to party in ...
ABQnews Seeker
23 years ago, then-Gov. Johnson was ... 23 years ago, then-Gov. Johnson was trailblazing advocate for weed
3
More APD overtime issues irk councilors
ABQnews Seeker
APD spokesman says department is not ... APD spokesman says department is not getting into 'petty council debates'
4
ABQ's overall crime goes up 0.85% in first rise ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD defends statistics as in line ... APD defends statistics as in line with broad trends, points to improved areas
5
State promotes second booster for 50-plus, people at risk
ABQnews Seeker
Even with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ... Even with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, local health officials are recommending another shot in the arm for certain individuals. On Wednesday, ...
6
Aloha, ski season
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico resorts begin to wind ... New Mexico resorts begin to wind down operations, with Ski Santa Fe closing Sunday
7
Requiem for my favorite curmudgeon
Blogs
Timm's death is another reminder of ... Timm's death is another reminder of the ephemeral nature of life
8
Family demands review of fatal 2020 APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The family of an Albuquerque man ... The family of an Albuquerque man shot and killed by a police officer in 2020 used the second anniversary of his death to call ...
9
ABQ exhibit will explore life, works of NM Native ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suazo, 29, was found dead at ... Suazo, 29, was found dead at Taos Pueblo in November
10
Tech fair to teach ABQ seniors basic know-how
ABQnews Seeker
Technology can help make life a ... Technology can help make life a lot easier for many seniors, from downloading apps to avioding scams