 Man found dead on Rio Puerco Mesa on Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found by target shooters on the Rio Puerco Mesa over the weekend.

Jesus Alberto Lugo-Valle, 32 (BCSO)

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a BCSO spokeswoman, said 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo-Valle was found dead on the mesa near Route 66 Casino on Saturday around 7 p.m. She said he was a Mexican national who had been living in New Mexico for the past several months.

Navarro did not say how he died but she died say the case is being investigated as a homicide.


