 APD ID’s woman shot in front of daughter, guard killed in hotel - Albuquerque Journal

APD ID’s woman shot in front of daughter, guard killed in hotel

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have identified the security guard gunned down early Tuesday morning at a hotel, and a woman shot to death last Friday with her 7-year-old daughter in the car.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the deaths of Heath Mora, 38, and of Kayla Montaño, 28, are being investigated as homicides.

Montaño’s case is unsolved, while Donovan Bookout, 43, has been charged in Mora’s death along with the alleged carjacking and police gunfight that followed.
Bookout’s family declined to speak to the Journal.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Bookout until trial, calling him a “violent, dangerous person that does not value human life.”

Bookout is accused of opening fire at a separate hotel weeks before killing Mora, a father of five, in a hallway of the Ambassador Inn near Candelaria and Interstate 25.

“(Bookout) has already wreaked havoc on our community,” the motion states. “He shot up one hotel only to go to another hotel and murder (Mora).”

Cain Mora said his brother was a hard worker who had been a security guard for more than 15 years. Mora left behind an adult son and four school-age children.

Heath Mora with his five children. (Courtesy of the Mora family)

Mora was making his rounds around 3 a.m. at the hotel, which is known for criminal activity, when Bookout fatally shot him, according to police. Bookout then carjacked a man and fired at pursuing officers before one returned fire, prompting him to surrender.

The family is reeling from the loss of Mora, one of three sibling raised in Raton.

Dozens of people filled his Facebook feed to mourn the loss, sharing photos and memories of Mora beside messages like “rest easy” and “until we meet again.”

“He was a fun, outgoing person and he had a lot of friends. A lot of people respected him,” Cain Mora said. He said Mora spent his off time with his children, who “looked up to him,” taking them camping and hiking.

Mora described his brother on the job as a “sword in the night that protected many people in this city.”

“He did it to help people — he cared about cleaning up the community. When you do a job like that, there’s those risks involved,” Cain Mora said.

He said Bookout, who had multiple state and federal cases dismissed in the past decade, should never have been on the streets.

Meanwhile, the family of Kayla Montaño is looking for answers.

Kristina Montaño, Kayla’s sister, sent a statement “pleading with anyone who may have witnessed anything that night to please go to the police.”

Kayla Montaño (Courtesy of Montaño family)

Montaño said her sister was “a sweet, kind human” who loved to draw and was known to give any extra money or food she had to the first homeless person she came across.

Police said the incident involving Montaño began around 8:45 p.m. when a dispute erupted in gunfire outside a Maverik gas station. Soon after, officers found a vehicle with an injured driver and fatally shot passenger, Montaño, in a neighborhood a few miles away.

Relatives said the driver was Montaño’s fiancé and her 7-year-old daughter, brother and brother’s girlfriend were in the backseat when bullets started flying.

“We just want to set the record straight,” the family’s statement read. “If there was some kind of altercation it had nothing to do with Kayla and her family.”

The family had pulled into the Maverik on their way to Top Golf “when not even 10 seconds later they were ambushed,” according to the statement.

Montaño was shot in the face and a bullet grazed her fiancé’s forehead but he was able to drive them to safety.
The family called him a hero.

“Kayla died immediately after arriving at home knowing her baby girl was safe,” the family said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

