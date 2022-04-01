Sports Speak Up! Lobo fan doesn’t like coverage of Aggies in ABQ

ONE LOCAL SPORTS talk radio show has so much NMSU Aggie coverage, I wonder if the “Aggie Detester,” UNM football coach Danny Gonzales, will continue doing interviews with them? Looking forward to the UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces come October (should be scheduled as the last game of the season). And already looking ahead to the Lobo-Aggie basketball rematch in December at the Pit, after the post-game antics from the entire NMSU program this past season. A guaranteed sellout. Oh yes, that’s going to be one noisy atmosphere.

— Retro Lobo

THE UCONN-N.C. STATE NCAA Elite Eight double-overtime thriller did more for women's basketball than anything else you could name. One of the best games–male or female–this season and perhaps any other. UConn's Paige Bueckers, who missed most of the season with a broken leg, was no less than phenomenal, nailing eight of nine field goals and drilling six straight free throws in the second half and overtime in UConn's 91-87 win. Wow!

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

IMAGINE BEING the UNM basketball coach and reading that after just your first year the local paper is already asking fans how long you should be given to get UNM back to the NCAA tournament. In his first eight years as a head coach at Army and Duke, Mike Krzyzewski never got to the NCAA Tournament. If Krzyzewski had coached at UNM he'd wouldnt have been given the opportunity to coach in a second. As one respondent to this ridiculous question said, the fan expectations are ruthless. It's not just the fans it's the local paper as well.

— Davario

— Davario