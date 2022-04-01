Elderly felines facing frailty, fussiness find Fahrenheit faves

Elderly cats, such as 15-year-old Tony Nichol, named by my young sons for the cereal box tiger, are prone to diminishing appetites and weight loss. Dental disease, common in older kitties, makes eating painful. A reality for all feline seniors is gradual onset kidney failure, often accompanied by nausea, which is not consistent with a healthy appetite. Cancer is another consideration with older poor eaters. Diagnosing and treating the cause is essential.

But, beyond myriad disorders, many older cats get fussier about the temperature of their food. A paper published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior researched cats aged 8 to 14 that were tested with food of a gravy-type consistency at temperatures of 43, 70 and 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Guess which was preferred? You guessed it: the warmth of freshly killed prey.

Tony had me worried. He was eating poorly and losing weight. Canned food, microwaved to body temperature and stirred with a little water has him chowing down nicely. We’re all feeling better.

April Fool Special

Dog breeds now recognized by the kennel club:

Collie + Lhasa Apso = Collapso, a dog that folds up for easy transport

Pointer + Setter = Poinsetter, a traditional Christmas pet

Great Pyrenees + Dachshund = Pyradachs, a puzzling breed

Pekingese + Lhasa Apso = Peekasso, an abstract dog

Irish Water Spaniel + English Springer Spaniel = Irish Springer, a dog fresh and clean as a whistle

Labrador Retriever + Curly Coated Retriever = Lab Coat Retriever, the choice of research scientists

Newfoundland + Basset Hound = Newfound Asset Hound, a dog for financial advisers

Terrier + Bulldog = Terribull, a dog that makes awful mistakes

Bloodhound + Labrador = Blabador, a dog that barks incessantly

Malamute + Pointer = Moot Point, owned by … oh, well, it doesn’t matter, anyway

Collie + Malamute = Commute, a dog that travels to work

Deerhound + Terrier = Derriere, a dog that’s true to the end

Bull Terrier + Shitzu = Oh, never mind …

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and via groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week, he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.