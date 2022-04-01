Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. UNLV

No April Foolin’. Though not all has gone smoothly in coach Tod Brown’s first year, the University of New Mexico baseball team is in the race for a Mountain West Conference title.

The Lobos (12-13, 5-4) host first-place UNLV (16-9, 8-1) Friday to begin a three-game set that could determine whether UNM is a contender or pretender in the seven-team league. Friday’s and Saturday’s first pitches are at 6 p.m.; Sunday’s is at noon. UNM’s scheduled starters in order are Riley Egloff (4-1, 3.97), Brett Russell (1-3, 4.34) and Tristin LIvely (1-2, 9.13), all righties.

UNM has had difficult losses (21-1 in the opener to Oregon State, 28-2 at Texas Tech), but won six of its last eight games and is coming off a 19-2 romp Tuesday at New Mexico State. UNLV has won seven of its last eight.

The Lobos’ offense has produced 79 runs over its last eight games with outfielders Lenny Junior Ashby (.337, seven homers, 24 RBIs) and Jeffrey David (.343, 21 runs, 18 RBIs) pacing the attack.

First baseman Henry Zeisler and outfielder Joey Walls are hitting .402 and .400, respectively, for the Rebels.