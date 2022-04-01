 Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. UNLV - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. UNLV

By ABQJournal News Staff

No April Foolin’. Though not all has gone smoothly in coach Tod Brown’s first year, the University of New Mexico baseball team is in the race for a Mountain West Conference title.

The Lobos (12-13, 5-4) host first-place UNLV (16-9, 8-1) Friday to begin a three-game set that could determine whether UNM is a contender or pretender in the seven-team league. Friday’s and Saturday’s first pitches are at 6 p.m.; Sunday’s is at noon. UNM’s scheduled starters in order are Riley Egloff (4-1, 3.97), Brett Russell (1-3, 4.34) and Tristin LIvely (1-2, 9.13), all righties.

UNM has had difficult losses (21-1 in the opener to Oregon State, 28-2 at Texas Tech), but won six of its last eight games and is coming off a 19-2 romp Tuesday at New Mexico State. UNLV has won seven of its last eight.

The Lobos’ offense has produced 79 runs over its last eight games with outfielders Lenny Junior Ashby (.337, seven homers, 24 RBIs) and Jeffrey David (.343, 21 runs, 18 RBIs) pacing the attack.

First baseman Henry Zeisler and outfielder Joey Walls are hitting .402 and .400, respectively, for the Rebels.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. ...
Baseball
No April Foolin'. Though not all ... No April Foolin'. Though not all has gone smoothly in coach Tod Brown's first year, the University of New Mexico baseball team is in ...
2
Spring Sports Roundup: Lobos simply too much for rival ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team overwhelmed rival New Mexico State, 19-2, using 22 hits and sophomore pitcher Matt Haley to come away ...
3
UNM's Egloff named MW Pitcher of the Week
Baseball
University of New Mexico junior Riley ... University of New Mexico junior Riley Egloff, the Lobos' Friday ace, has been named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, the league announced ...
4
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
5
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...
6
NMSU baseball trio take home honors
Baseball
New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes ... New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes was named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, and teammates Logan Gallina and Gunner Antillon were ...
7
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball improves to 15-3
Baseball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma ... SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma Bramson continued her successful weekend at the plate with a sol ...
8
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball begins league play, softball ...
Baseball
Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain ... Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain West Conference race begins Friday for the University of New Mexico baseball team. Still finding their footing under ...
9
Lobos give UNM baseball coach Brown 1st win
Baseball
Santa Ana Star Field was a ... Santa Ana Star Field was a welcome sight for the University of New Mexico baseball team on Friday. After taking its share of lumps ...