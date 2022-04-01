 Editorial: Today's pot kickoff should mark start of six-month study - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Today’s pot kickoff should mark start of six-month study

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Today could look, and smell, a lot different in New Mexico with the opening of recreational marijuana sales.

April 1, 2022, is a cause for celebration for many New Mexicans who have long-championed legalizing marijuana, not the least of whom were former Republican Gov. Gary Johnson two decades ago and current Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has promoted cannabis legalization as a way to diversify the state’s economy, create jobs and bolster tourism.

State fiscal analysts estimate the Cannabis Regulation Act allowing recreational sales to adults 21 and older will generate $20 million in state revenue in fiscal 2023, along with an estimated $10 million for local governments.

Despite that additional revenue, many New Mexicans wish this was all an April Fool’s Day joke. Some worry ubiquitous marijuana will further the spread to children and only exacerbate our existing challenges with substance abuse. The new law essentially has zero penalty — just counseling and community service — for minors who use, grow or sell pot. Businesses are concerned about the workplace ramifications and how to deal with stoned employees. Some drivers are concerned about roadway safety, and they have good reason to be. We’re already running at the top of the nation in DWI and pedestrian deaths.

Albuquerque Police Department officer and drug recognition expert Charles Files told KOAT-TV this week we can count on more accidents involving impaired drivers. “Cannabis can impair your coordination, your perception and your judgment, your reaction time,” Files said. “DWIs are not limited to alcohol. We’re going to see an increase in DWIs, we’re going to see an increase in crashes.”

That should be concerning to everyone. Our already overburdened law enforcement officers need to be prepared.

APD public information officer Rebecca Atkins says the agency has eight drug recognition expert officers and about 87 advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement officers (a step below DRE-trained officers but still more drug-trained than a normal officer). “As far as other countermeasures we will have DWI officers — who are DRE-certified — out patrolling the entire city, and they are ready to assist the field officers with any DRE-specific requests 24/7 with either on-duty or call-out investigations,” she says.

State Police public information officer Ray Wilson says the agency has 12 drug recognition experts to combat drugged driving over the state — the fifth largest in the nation at 121,590 square miles.

Shortly after lawmakers passed the landmark legislation during a special session in March 2021, paving the way for recreational pot sales to begin today, state Rep. Javier Martínez, a longtime advocate of legalized pot, promised “we’ll have to come back and make tweaks to it, and that’s OK.”

The Albuquerque Democrat was right. And more than “tweaks” may be needed. The experts are already warning of side effects.

Prohibiting the open consumption of cannabis is going to be challenging. The new state law prohibits consumption in public spaces other than on-site areas at dispensaries. Public consumption of cannabis of any kind, including edibles, is punishable with a citation and a fine up to $50.

Yet, Clovis Mayor Mike Morris says local governments have had little guidance from the state when it comes to preparing for the start of cannabis sales.

State and local governments need to mount an aggressive education campaign to prevent public areas from becoming 4/20 carnivals and our roadways from becoming even more deadly. The ramifications of pot legalization likely are going to be a mixed bag that require some unpacking. The state needs to closely monitor the industry over the next six months and honestly report not only any problems that develop but also an honest accounting of jobs created — with pay rates — and revenue collected.

New laws or regulations clamping down on drugged driving and public smokeouts may be necessary. Gov. Lujan Grisham needs to hold to what she said last year after the bill passed the Legislature that the “work will go on.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


