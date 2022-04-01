Temporary restraining orders one piece of safety puzzle

Most people have heard of the legal remedy called a temporary restraining order, TRO. In broad-brush strokes, a TRO is an emergency court order prohibiting a person or entity from engaging in certain behavior.

A petitioner files essentially an affidavit swearing under oath he or she is in imminent danger and/or will be irreparably harmed if the court does not issue the TRO. If a judge signs the TRO, then a hearing is set within 10 days. Copies of the TRO are given to the petitioner, who then arranges for someone to serve the TRO upon the other party, the respondent. Generally, the TRO places specific limitations on the respondent until the hearing.

At the hearing, the judge decides whether there is evidence to support the petitioner’s allegations. The respondent is allowed to provide his or her side of the case. If necessary, a full trial on the merits is scheduled. Ultimately the judge must decide whether to enter a permanent injunction against the respondent or dismiss the petition.

As a civil division judge, the most common type of petition for a TRO that crosses my desk requests a civil harassment restraining order. This generally involves conflicts between neighbors, roommates, co-workers, ex co-workers and casual acquaintances.

Petitions alleging civil harassment often contain extremely serious claims involving threats of violence and actual robbery, burglary, battery, assault and other acts of intimidation and abuse.

Normally, when I issue a TRO the conflict between the parties de-escalates. This is not always the case, however, and therein lies an inherent problem.

Law-abiding people will comply with a TRO. Scofflaws, substance abusers and mentally ill people often will not – a piece of paper signed by a judge means little to them. The threat of penalties, up to and including incarceration, have minimal deterrent effect.

Especially in cases where the respondent is abusing alcohol, drugs or is mentally ill, the petitioner should not expect rational behavior. Petitioners can hope for, but not expect, compliance.

Law enforcement officers and the courts do everything in their legal authority to enforce civil harassment restraining orders. However, issuance does not, and should not, replace common sense and the undertaking of other necessary safety measures.

When I served on the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, I presided over hundreds, if not thousands, of domestic violence cases. I almost always issued a no-contact order against the accused, ordering him or her to stay away from the alleged victim. It is worth noting many times the alleged victims would undertake other safety measures. They did not rely solely upon my no-contact order to protect themselves from harm.

Carolyn N. Ko, in “Civil Restraining Orders for Domestic Violence: The Unresolved Question of Efficacy,” wrote “as only a handful of studies have examined the issue of effectiveness, the deterrent effect of restraining orders remains inconclusive.” Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal, Vol. 11:361.

The same uncertainty exists in cases involving civil harassment. Thus, while a TRO might be helpful, it should not be considered a cure-all for someone seeking protection from another actual or potentially dangerous individual.

No one wants conflict in his or her life. When it happens, we each have to deal with it. Where a situation becomes dangerous, the courts and law enforcement stand ready to help as much as legally possible. TROs should be part of an overall approach that incorporates common sense and all other safety measures.

Judge Daniel Ramczyk is a judge of the Second Judicial District Court. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court.