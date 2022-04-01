 Jury convicts man who shot protesters in suburban Denver - Albuquerque Journal

Jury convicts man who shot protesters in suburban Denver

By Associated Press

DENVER — A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators while apparently aiming at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd during a protest in suburban Denver in 2020 was convicted Thursday of several charges.

Samuel Young, 24, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, four counts of attempted manslaughter and a single count of illegally discharging his gun, The Denver Post reported.

Several hundred people who attended the July 2020 protest in Aurora to bring attention to police violence walked onto and blocked all of the lanes of Interstate 225. Shortly after, a Jeep approached from behind and headed toward the crowd, prompting Young to fire five shots.

Two shots hit the back of the Jeep, and two shots hit fellow protesters. One man was shot in the leg, and another man was grazed in the head. A woman also broke her leg when she leaped from the highway.

The driver, who pulled off the highway and contacted police after the shooting, was not criminally charged. During Young’s trial, prosecutors said he didn’t intend to hurt any protesters.

The protest was organized in support of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was arrested in August 2019 after someone called 911 to report a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms while he walked down the street.

He was arrested by Aurora police and injected with 500 milligrams of ketamine by EMS workers called to the scene. He suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and taken off life support less than a week later.

McClain’s death became a national rallying cry along with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in protests calling for police reform.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Elderly felines facing frailty, fussiness find Fahrenheit faves
ABQnews Seeker
Feeding issues exacerbate weight loss, potential ... Feeding issues exacerbate weight loss, potential cancer
2
Volunteers get their 'dog fix'
ABQnews Seeker
Pet lovers help Animal Welfare make ... Pet lovers help Animal Welfare make a difference
3
Trapping ban to take effect April 1 on NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
WildEarth Guardians group, which lobbied for ... WildEarth Guardians group, which lobbied for the change, calls the law a momentous win for public lands and wildlife
4
Eastern NM water pipeline project receives $160 million
ABQnews Seeker
Money will help to alleviate 'a ... Money will help to alleviate 'a pretty bleak future' for the area
5
Family seeks review of fatal APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Call comes after death investigation yielded ... Call comes after death investigation yielded insufficient evidence
6
Police ID security guard, woman killed in separate shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Woman shot in front of 7-year-old ... Woman shot in front of 7-year-old daughter; security guard was a father of 5
7
Court rules aim to speed up criminal cases
ABQnews Seeker
Programs could infringe on defendants' rights, ... Programs could infringe on defendants' rights, critics say
8
HIGH HOPES: 'Going to bring a lot of business'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans weigh in on legalization ... New Mexicans weigh in on legalization of recreational cannabis
9
HIGH HOPES: Ready or not, NM launches cannabis sales
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – New Mexico will ... SANTA FE – New Mexico will become the 17th state to launch legal cannabis retail sales Friday, when dispensaries from Farmington to Hobbs begin ...