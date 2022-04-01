 Ethiopian journalist accredited to AP is released on bail - Albuquerque Journal

Ethiopian journalist accredited to AP is released on bail

By The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to The Associated Press and has been imprisoned for four months without charges, has been released on bail.

Kiyaro, a 30-year-old video journalist, was freed on bail Friday after the country’s Supreme Court upheld the ruling to grant him bail, rejecting a police effort to block his release.

Prosecutors say they are continuing investigations to determine whether or not to press charges against Kiyaro.

His bail was set at 60,000 Ethiopian birr, about $1,170, according to his lawyer.

Kiyaro was detained on Nov. 28 in Addis Ababa under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.

Kiyaro is accused of “serving the purposes” of what the government has classified as a terrorist group by interviewing its officials, according to reports by Ethiopian state media, which cited federal police. Local journalist Thomas Engida was arrested at the same time and faces similar charges. Ethiopia’s Supreme Court also ruled that Engida should be released on bail.

If the journalists are found guilty of violating Ethiopia’s anti-terrorism law or the state of emergency law, they could face sentences of seven to 15 years behind bars, federal police inspector Tesfaye Olani has told state media.

Despite the granting of bail after four months of police investigation and detention, it still remains uncertain whether prosecutors will proceed to press charges against Kiyaro. The state of emergency was lifted in February as the government cited changing conditions in the deadly conflict between Ethiopian forces and those of the northern Tigray region.

“We are relieved that journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro has been released on bail and reunited with his family,” Julie Pace, executive editor of the AP, said. “At the same time, we are dismayed that he is still being investigated. We urge the Ethiopian authorities in the strongest terms to drop their baseless investigation against Amir, an independent journalist targeted because of his work.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
HIGH HOPES: Ready or not, NM launches cannabis sales
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – New Mexico will ... SANTA FE – New Mexico will become the 17th state to launch legal cannabis retail sales Friday, when dispensaries from Farmington to Hobbs begin ...
2
HIGH HOPES: 'Going to bring a lot of business'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans weigh in on legalization ... New Mexicans weigh in on legalization of recreational cannabis
3
Court rules aim to speed up criminal cases
ABQnews Seeker
Programs could infringe on defendants' rights, ... Programs could infringe on defendants' rights, critics say
4
Police ID security guard, woman killed in separate shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Woman shot in front of 7-year-old ... Woman shot in front of 7-year-old daughter; security guard was a father of 5
5
Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
AP Feeds
Russian troops handed control of the ... Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early Friday, more than ...
6
Volunteers get their 'dog fix'
ABQnews Seeker
Pet lovers help Animal Welfare make ... Pet lovers help Animal Welfare make a difference
7
Trapping ban to take effect April 1 on NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
WildEarth Guardians group, which lobbied for ... WildEarth Guardians group, which lobbied for the change, calls the law a momentous win for public lands and wildlife
8
Family seeks review of fatal APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Call comes after death investigation yielded ... Call comes after death investigation yielded insufficient evidence
9
Eastern NM water pipeline project receives $160 million
ABQnews Seeker
Money will help to alleviate 'a ... Money will help to alleviate 'a pretty bleak future' for the area
10
Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest delivers gourmet treats, live ...
Entertainment
This year’s event will be held ... This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at Expo New Mexico.