At least one Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Friday morning.

The office posted about the shooting, near Arenal and La Vega in the South Valley, on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m.

“The scene is active an ongoing with at least one suspect possibly barricaded in a vehicle and our SWAT team entourage,” BCSO said.

No suspects have been taken into custody and no deputies were injured. No more details were immediately released.