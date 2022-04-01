 Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston - Albuquerque Journal

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.

Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.

The names of the men have not been released.

Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping with his wife to buy groceries for a Friday cookout for Almendarez’s sister, whose birthday was Thursday.

“We’re tired that people aren’t even safe to go out to the grocery store. This is a cop. This is a cop that’s just out with his family. It could be any one of us — and it happened to be him,” Gonzalez told reporters.

Almendarez told his wife, who was not injured, to run away before he was shot, Gonzales said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for Almendarez’s family in a statement Friday.

“Deputy Darren Almendarez lost his life while answering the call to serve and protect his fellow Texans, and this tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make both on and off duty,” Abbott said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US
ABQnews Seeker
A federal jury's $14 million award ... A federal jury's $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the ...
2
Jury convicts man who shot protesters in suburban Denver
ABQnews Seeker
A man who shot and wounded ... A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators while apparently aiming at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd during a protest in ...
3
Ducey: Arizona sending surplus military equipment to Ukraine
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that the state's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is sending 9,000 pounds of surplus equipment to Ukraine ...
4
Caseworkers: Texas order on trans kids handled differently
Around the Region
When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put ... When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put in motion abuse investigations into the parents of some transgender kids, child welfare supervisor Randa Mulanax said what ...
5
Colorado couple charged in toddler's fentanyl death
Around the Region
A Colorado couple face felony charges ... A Colorado couple face felony charges in connection with the fentanyl death of their 1-year-old child, whom prosecutors say died after ingesting enough of ...
6
Police: Mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage ...
Around the Region
A Texas woman who said her ... A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said ...
7
2 killed in crash of small plane in northwest ...
Around the Region
Two people aboard a single-engine plane ... Two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed in a crash Thursday morning near a small town in northwest Texas, authorities said. The Kitfox ...
8
Arizona governor ends 2-year-old virus state of emergency
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday ended the state of emergency he declared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ...
9
Arizona governor signs bills limiting abortion, trans rights
Around the Region
Arizona's Republican governor signed a series ... Arizona's Republican governor signed a series of bills Wednesday targeting abortion and transgender rights, joining a growing list of GOP-led states pursuing a conservative ...