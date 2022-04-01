 Man kills self after shooting girlfriend at Texas beef plant - Albuquerque Journal

Man kills self after shooting girlfriend at Texas beef plant

By Associated Press

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man fatally shot himself after shooting and injuring his girlfriend Friday at the West Texas beef processing plant where they both worked, police said.

San Angelo police said officers responded to the shooting at Lone Star Beef Processors at about 8:30 a.m. The 57-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital, where he died and she was in stable condition, police said.

Police said the man and woman had been dating.

After they got into an argument at their workplace, the man produced a firearm and shot the woman near her left shoulder, police said. Police said the man then shot himself.

San Angelo is about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Sheriff: Man killed by deputies in exchange of gunfire
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect was killed following an ... A suspect was killed following an apparent exchange of gunfire with deputies in the South Valley Friday morning, according to Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel ...
2
HIGH HOPES: Ready or not, NM launches cannabis sales
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE – New Mexico will ... SANTA FE – New Mexico will become the 17th state to launch legal cannabis retail sales Friday, when dispensaries from Farmington to Hobbs begin ...
3
HIGH HOPES: 'Going to bring a lot of business'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans weigh in on legalization ... New Mexicans weigh in on legalization of recreational cannabis
4
Court rules aim to speed up criminal cases
ABQnews Seeker
Programs could infringe on defendants' rights, ... Programs could infringe on defendants' rights, critics say
5
Police ID security guard, woman killed in separate shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Woman shot in front of 7-year-old ... Woman shot in front of 7-year-old daughter; security guard was a father of 5
6
Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
AP Feeds
Russian troops handed control of the ... Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early Friday, more than ...
7
Volunteers get their 'dog fix'
ABQnews Seeker
Pet lovers help Animal Welfare make ... Pet lovers help Animal Welfare make a difference
8
Trapping ban to take effect April 1 on NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
WildEarth Guardians group, which lobbied for ... WildEarth Guardians group, which lobbied for the change, calls the law a momentous win for public lands and wildlife
9
Family seeks review of fatal APD shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Call comes after death investigation yielded ... Call comes after death investigation yielded insufficient evidence
10
Eastern NM water pipeline project receives $160 million
ABQnews Seeker
Money will help to alleviate 'a ... Money will help to alleviate 'a pretty bleak future' for the area