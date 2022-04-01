 Recreational cannabis sales off to strong start - Albuquerque Journal

Recreational cannabis sales off to strong start

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Steve Sanderson, from Española, is first in line to purchase cannabis from Nicolette Garcia, a bud tender at R. Greenleaf Organics dispensary in Santa Fe, Friday. Around a dozen people lined up at 7 a.m. to be the first to buy recreational cannabis. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Adult-use cannabis sales began on Friday in New Mexico and it has already brought a sizeable amount of money to the state.

As of noon, the state’s Cannabis Control Division says sales totaled $656,907 between adult-use and medical patients.

Of that number, adult-use sales accounted for $475,632, according to the agency. Total transactions for adult-use were 5,809, or about 69%, as of noon, according to the data.

Numbers are tracked through BioTrack, the state’s contracted track-and-trace system, CCD spokeswoman Heather Brewer told the Journal. That system connects to point-of-sale systems utilized by retailers, which then gives the state a total number for sales.

CCD is updating numbers throughout the day and will have a total number for first-day sales by midnight, Brewer said.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

