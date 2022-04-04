From New Mexico to Ukraine, the Red Cross responds to emergencies

Did you know the American Red Cross provides services to New Mexico? That’s right. The American Red Cross provides various services to all four corners of the state, such as emergency disaster response, emergency assistance and disaster preparedness education.

Each year the Red Cross responds to over 70,000 calls including single-family and apartment home fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, hazardous material spills, transportation accidents, explosions, and other natural and human disasters. In the last fiscal year alone the Red Cross responded to over 218 emergency calls, assisted 312 families and installed 428 smoke alarms in New Mexico.

The Red Cross received its first congressional charter in 1900 and a second in 1905. The most recent version of the charter was adopted in May 2007 and restates the traditional purposes, including giving relief to and serving as a medium of communication between members of the American armed forces and their families and providing national and international disaster relief and mitigation. Since then, the American Red Cross has provided services in wars, disasters and other emergencies.

Today, the American Red Cross operates in all 50 states and American territories and has a volunteer population of over 300,000 who are supported by over 30,000 staff.

Often the organization is called to provide emergency services in foreign countries. As fighting intensifies in Ukraine, the global Red Cross network is helping families impacted by the conflict. For its part, the American Red Cross has deployed international crises responders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to provide humanitarian relief in support of the International Red Cross operation helping families who fled their homes. These highly trained crises responders are supporting on-the-ground relief efforts alongside local teams including the Polish Red Cross and the Moldovan Red Cross.

People often ask how they may contribute to the American Red Cross. As you can well understand, with last year’s wildfires, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes, Red Cross volunteers and staff have been pretty busy.

Many Red Cross volunteers and staff have been dispatched to disaster areas in the United States, missing the opportunity of spending the holidays at home with their families. However, you can help too.

The American Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable. Individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation to help ensure patients receive the care they need. You can donate blood by scheduling an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

We are grateful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have rolled up a sleeve to help alleviate the immediate blood crisis in early 2022. In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply for hospital patients.

Monetary tax deductible contributions are also needed to help defray the costs of these disaster responses. In 2020, more than 24,000 people were assisted each day, 900,000 meals were served, and snacks were provided with our partners and 207,200 overnight shelters and hotels were also provided with the partners. The American Red Cross is a 503(c) organization. You may contribute funds by logging on to redcross.org.

Finally, if circumstances permit, you may consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer to more personally serve your community. The first step to becoming a Red Cross volunteer is to apply at redcross.org/volunteer and begin the volunteer process. You will be required to create a profile, which takes less than five minutes, and submit your volunteer application through the system. You will also be required to submit to a background check.