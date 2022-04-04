 What's a visitor with a large dog to do? - Albuquerque Journal

What’s a visitor with a large dog to do?

By Kevin Gray / paola, kansas, resident

We never dreamed how difficult it would be to find lodging in a city the size of Albuquerque. According to SmartAsset, it’s one of the top five “most dog-friendly cities in America.” That is, unless you have a 98-pound lab like our Zeke, who has to accompany us on trips.

After adopting him two years ago at age six, we found out he has seizures. They happen infrequently and he is on medicine, but leaving him at our preferred veterinary hospital, as we have done with our other dogs in the past, is out of the question. At a recent appointment, our vet said Zeke should not be left behind for fear of depression setting off a seizure. This we had already figured. You see, we found Zeke when he was in his second shelter, and could not believe someone gave him up and that he had not been adopted. What we met and took home with us was a very loving, warm and well-trained lab who speaks for treats, sits, lies down and performs on command. In other words, he is well-behaved, quiet and simply adorable. Most people who meet Zeke make comments about how “mellow” or “laid back” he is. All housekeeping, wherever we might find lodging, would find at our departure would be his golden or fox-red glitter left behind on the floor. And, with that said, I would gladly run a sweeper myself daily as I do every other day here at home.

Yet, in a city the size of Albuquerque, we have found lodging with no-pet postings; pet friendly, but extremely beyond our finances; or prices we can pay, but the weight limits of 25, 50, 75 or 80 pounds prevent us from making contact. Evidently, a large dog is not welcome.

We’re stuck and not sure where to turn when looking for lodging near our son, who lives along San Pedro south of I-40. Because of stairs at our son’s place – Zeke fears narrow and steep stairs – and his 15-year-old dog and shy cat, we really can’t stay with our son, thus the need for lodging.

We live south of Kansas City and have not made it out to New Mexico since before the pandemic closed things down. And before Zeke came into our lives. What are we to do? I’ve spent days (into) the wee hours of the morning going back over hotel and motel postings along I-40 and I-25 in Albuquerque. Some possible locations we found out appear to be in less-than-the-safest of locations. Does anyone have any suggestions?

To the rescue
If you have a solution for Kevin Gray, call Andy Smith at the Journal, (505) 823-3813 or email asmith@abqjournal.com.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

