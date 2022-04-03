Editorial: Targeted by activist group, BioPark needs to continue improvements toward next-century zoo

A recent report from an animal rights group saying the ABQ BioPark Zoo is the second-worst for elephants in all of North America was a gut punch. The zoo is one of the biggest tourism draws in the state, and its elephant herd is among its most popular attractions.

Yet In Defense of Animals (IDA) says living in captivity physically damages elephants’ brains and the BioPark should shut down its exhibit. The San Rafael, California-based group — with the star power of comedian Ricky Gervais and musician Moby — is calling for the 10 facilities on its list to send their pachyderms to accredited sanctuaries.

IDA’s aim at the BioPark is in part based on the deaths of three young elephants born to mother Rozie. All died from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV. Elephants can carry EEHV in a latent state their entire lives, but they’re most susceptible from 18 months to 8 years old. IDA points out “every baby elephant born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo in the last decade has died” from EEHV. The BioPark does not dispute that. Jazmine, an 8-year-old Asian elephant, died Jan. 2. Her 3-year-old brother, Thorn, died a week earlier on Christmas Day. Five-year-old Daizy died from the virus in 2015.

Specialists from around the country were part of Jazmine’s round-the-clock care team, but she died days after being diagnosed with EEHV. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signed into law the extension of temporary permits from 60 days to six months for out-of-state veterinarians providing services to nationally accredited zoos and aquariums, such as the BioPark.

The BioPark Zoo now has four Asian elephants in a 5-acre area. The IDA says the habitat is too small, drab, barren, and its location along Tingley Drive barrages the elephants’ acute hearing and sensitive feet with the sounds and vibrations of traffic. Unfortunately, to the casual zoo visitor, that sounds about right.

ABQ BioPark Associate Director Bob Lee takes issue with much of the IDA assessment. He says the zoo’s facilities are based on the animals’ biological, psychological and physiological needs. And he points out that vets and researchers at AZA-accredited zoos are working to find a cure for EEHV. Dr. Bruce Hinrichs, who is on the BioPark Society board, wrote the Journal to say “recent research has shown increased space alone did not support greater amounts of walking or improved foot and joint health. That said, our multi-generational herd enjoys a rotational habitat with five acres of outdoor space. It provides ample opportunities for elephants to walk, forage, explore or socialize. Our adult bull can join and leave the herd of females, just as males do in the wild. The three elephant barns have natural substrate floors and the habitat includes a pool deep enough to submerge adult elephants.”

The IDA says no zoo anywhere can provide enough space and elephants would be better off in large, accredited sanctuaries. The group does not address whether those sanctuaries have openings; and the BioPark does not address whether it can improve the elephant space to address some IDA concerns.

As Hinrichs points out, zoos have their place in society. They are irreplaceable educational forums and help keep endangered species safe via captive breeding. The BioPark’s elephants are not simply there for “nothing more than profit and entertainment” as IDA contends.

The IDA also fails to mention that, in 1997, the BioPark became the sanctuary for two sick, underweight elephants, Donna and Irene, found packed in a filthy circus trailer near the Sunport.

But, however much we love our BioPark and its zoo, it is essential that the IDA’s criticism be taken constructively. We view captivity much differently today than even just 10 years ago. It is important the BioPark keeps up with societal expectations. Lee says, “I appreciate (the IDA is) trying to do the right thing by the animals, but they don’t give a full picture of what is occurring.”

It is essential the BioPark trumpet the work it does to preserve species and improve zoo habitats; that it make clear how climate change and poaching have decimated natural habitats and populations, and how it is helping fill the gap; and that it better explain how it partners with programs, and whether it ever sends animals to a sanctuary.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says more than 183 million visitors go to zoos in the United States annually, more than the combined attendance at NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games; 57% of those visitors are children 11 and under. Rather than empty exhibits, zoos must keep up with the times. Lee says, “there’s a lot of science that goes into what we do, and we are committed to improving every day.”

The IDA’s criticism cannot be ignored. The ABQ BioPark Zoo must continue to evolve with the best science and provide the best environment possible for its inhabitants, while continuing its valuable role of entertaining and educating generations of New Mexicans.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.