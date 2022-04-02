 Socorro Electric Co-op fights PRC and city - Albuquerque Journal

Socorro Electric Co-op fights PRC and city

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

When the Socorro Electric Cooperative’s urban right-of-way franchise agreement ends in 2024, it could be kicked out of the city and replaced by a new municipal utility, according to Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker.

The eight-member Socorro City Council unanimously offered to buy out the cooperative in early March, but, failing that, the city is ready to expel the co-op from its property, Bhasker said.

“We gave the co-op the right to operate in our city and to deliver electricity, and it’s our right to just take that back,” Bhasker told the Journal. “We can tell them to get their equipment off our property. We do have that authority, and we’ll exercise it.”

The New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The dispute between the city and the co-op has been building for years, but it’s coming to a head now over the utility’s refusal to comply with a state Public Regulation Commission order to restructure its electric rates. If implemented, the PRC order would lower costs for the city and such large consumers as the New Mexico Institute for Mining and Technology – which effectively subsidize residential customers through higher rates – while increasing charges on urban and rural residents.

The cooperative has appealed the PRC order at the state Supreme Court, arguing that the commission overstepped its authority by imposing a rate restructuring not sought by the utility. But, in January, the court rejected the co-op’s request for a stay while it continues to review the appeal. And, on Wednesday, the PRC’s five commissioners unanimously approved a “cease-and-desist” order to force the co-op to immediately implement the new rate structure.

The co-op also faces nearly $900,000 in PRC-imposed fines of $1,000 per day that have accumulated since April 2020, when the commission approved the penalties for non-compliance with the rate restructuring, ordered originally by the PRC in September 2019. The commission’s Wednesday order also assigned a hearing examiner to review whether the PRC should calculate the savings that would have accrued for large customers since 2019 had the new rate structure been implemented to return that money to customers.

The co-op told the PRC previously that it won’t comply with the PRC rate order until the Supreme Court rules on its appeal, despite court rejection of a stay. But the co-op declined to comment on the PRC’s new cease-and-desist order.

“We’re engaging our legal counsel and looking at our options,” co-op general manager Joseph Herrera told the Journal. “We can’t comment on pending litigation.”

For the city, however, the PRC dispute is now secondary to municipal plans to push the co-op out by 2024, said Bhasker, who called the co-op a “rouge operation” for defying PRC regulatory authority.

“The PRC is supposed to oversee them, but they still say they won’t comply,” the mayor said. “To me, that’s the definition of a rouge operation and they need to be stopped.”

In the City Council’s early-March buyout offer, it said a municipal utility could operate much more efficiently, lowering electric rates for all urban residents. It could also extend service to surrounding communities at lower prices than the co-op charges, Bhasker said.

The city has negotiated with third-party power providers who could supply wholesale electricity through such renewable resources as solar generation at nearly 50% lower cost than the co-op, which receives its power from wholesale cooperative supplier Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Bhasker said.

“The cooperative pays 8.5 cents per megawatt hour to Tri-State, but we can get wholesale power for just 4.5 cents,” Bhasker said. “We have an opportunity to enhance our revenue stream and give better service to our residents.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Socorro Electric Co-op fights PRC and city
ABQnews Seeker
City seeks better rates by using ... City seeks better rates by using municipal utility
2
Medical cannabis program still boasts incentives, providers say
ABQnews Seeker
Patient benefits include protected supply, no ... Patient benefits include protected supply, no 12% tax on purchases
3
Sheriff: Deputies kill man after 2 shootouts
ABQnews Seeker
Third time in less than a ... Third time in less than a week officers have been fired upon in Bernalillo County
4
Keller releases $1.4B budget proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor calls it 'pretty bland,' without ... Mayor calls it 'pretty bland,' without many new elements
5
The joints are jumping
ABQnews Seeker
Customers line up in droves as ... Customers line up in droves as recreational cannabis sales begin in NM
6
Keller registers third veto in a month
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has never ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has never used his authority to force city workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. Apparently, though, he's not keen on legislation ...
7
Motorcycle fire shuts down I-40 westbound at San Mateo
ABQnews Seeker
Police shut down westbound Interstate 40 ... Police shut down westbound Interstate 40 at San Mateo Friday afternoon after a crash that left a motorcycle on fire. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert ...
8
NMDOT launches don't drive high campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Purposely timed to the start of ... Purposely timed to the start of legalized recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, the state Department of Transportation on Friday launched an endwi+ campaign ...
9
Lawsuit alleges power line sparked Colorado wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
The first lawsuit filed in connection ... The first lawsuit filed in connection with a wildfire that destroyed over 1,000 homes and other buildings in suburban Denver claims that sparks from ...