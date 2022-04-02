Students to compete in National Civics Bee

Copyrig ht © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico middle school students now have the chance to show off their civic skills for the chance to win $1,000 with the inaugural National Civics Bee sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Students in sixth through eighth grade have until April 7 to submit a short civics-related essay to enter the first round of the competition, according to Sara Fitzgerald, Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce senior vice president of policy research and strategic communication.

Kyle Beasley, civics bee chairman, said the competition reflects the Chamber’s commitment to community engagement.

“We want to teach our kids young about how they can stay informed and involved in important decision-making that keeps our community moving forward, and the civics bee makes it fun and kid-friendly,” he said.

The top 10 finalists will move on to an in-person quiz competition in Albuquerque on May 3.

All finalists will receive a trophy, with cash prizes for the top three winners and $1,000 for the first-place winner, Fitzgerald said.

This is a pilot program with Albuquerque being one of six cities in the nation to host the competition this year, she said.

Students interested in entering will have to submit a 500-word essay that identifies a problem in their community and ways in which citizens can solve that problem.

Essays must include or answer:

• What is the problem, and how do different members in your community or neighborhood view it?

• What civic principles or systems could help to address the problem?

• What is your idea or recommendation for solving the problem?

• What primary sources, such as the Declaration of Independence or the United States Constitution, provide supporting evidence or examples for your idea or recommendation?

• How might members of your community or neighborhood bring your idea or recommendation to life?

Essays can be submitted at civicsbee.secure-platform.com/albq/