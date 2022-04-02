 Lobo baseball gets thumped in series opener - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo baseball gets thumped in series opener

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

It’s never a promising sign when a long reliever gets unofficial player-of-the-game honors.

Such was the University of New Mexico baseball team’s plight Friday night.

Mountain West-leading UNLV jumped all over Lobos starter Riley Egloff in the first three innings and took the suspense out of the opener of a three-game weekend series at Santa Ana Star Field. The scored after three innings was 14-2. The final count was 18-3.

Joey Walls went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for the Rebels (17-9, 9-1), who pounded out 15 of their 21 hits in the first three innings. Seven players had one hit apiece for the Lobos (12-14, 5-5).

The one bright spot for the Lobos was reliever Bobby Meza, who entered in the third inning and ended up pitching through the eighth.

The right-hander worked 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking none.

After Egloff’s short outing, Meza’s performance effectively saved the day for UNM’s bullpen with games still to play on Saturday and Sunday.

“He saved us from probably the worst game in the history of baseball, too,” Lobos coach Tod Brown said.

“He threw strikes with multiple pitches, kept the ball down. Nothing complicated but he did a great job.”

There was little else for the 609 UNM fans in attendance to get fired up about on a blustery Friday evening.

The first inning largely told the tale.

After a leadoff single by Rylan Charles, UNLV loaded the bases when Egloff plunked consecutive batters after each had two strikes.

Henry Zeisler followed with an RBI single, Walls added a two-run double, and Braden Murphy hit a two-run single to make the score 5-0.

UNM had a golden chance to answer in the bottom of the first, when Braydon Runion smacked an RBI triple. A hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases with one out.

But Willie Cano’s RBI infield single was all the Lobos could manage as they left the bases loaded trailing 5-2.

It was all Rebels from that point on.

Diego Alarcon and Walls homered in a three-run second inning, and UNLV piled up six more runs in the third (five of them unearned after a pair of infield errors).

Meza finally relieved and got a double-play ball to stop the bleeding.

Egloff (4-2), who was outstanding through his first five starts this season, struggled for a second straight week. He also took the loss in UNM’s series-opening 17-2 defeat at Air Force.

“He couldn’t hit his spots and everything was over the middle of the plate,” Brown said. “He kept getting two strikes and couldn’t finish guys off.”

Brown pointed out that UNM bounced back to win the series at Air Force after starting with a blowout loss.

It’s a pattern the Lobos have followed after several rather ugly outings this year.

Thanks to Meza’s efficient work, the final six innings of Friday’s game went by quickly.

Kyle Landers went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for UNM.

BOX SCORE: REBELS 18, LOBOS 3


