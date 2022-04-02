Prep track & field: West, Marquez win in 3,200 at Abq. Invite

Few runners in New Mexico set a pace like Steven West.

Last fall’s Class 5A state cross country champion faced a challenge in the 3,200-meter final Friday on the first day of the Albuquerque Invitational Track and Field meet at Nusenda Community Stadium. As with most races West enters, the Sandia High junior has a gear others cannot match.

West pulled away from Albuquerque High senior Bahozhoni Church for a 10-second victory in the only individual running final Friday.

West finished in 9 minutes, 35.08 seconds, with Church 10½ seconds behind.

“He tried to pass me over there (on the back stretch), like every lap,” said West. “In hindsight, I probably should have let him, to take some of the wind.”

West surged over the final 1,200 meters to pull away.

“We did a workout where it was based on the last three laps, where you speed up,” West said. “When he started to drop off, that gave me a little confidence. I was like, OK, I can speed up.”

Volcano Vista’s outstanding freshman, Carysa Marquez, was the girls’ 3,200-meter winner. She had a stellar final lap in gaining separation from Albuquerque High’s Ava Stratton. Marquez crossed in 11:46.18, six seconds in front of Stratton.

“Ava is a tough competitor, so I tried to stick with her as much as I could and then just give everything I had on the last lap,” Marquez said.

The remaining individual running finals, and most of the relay finals, are Saturday, starting at 10:45 a.m.. The only other final on the track Friday was the 4×800-meter relay, won by the Volcano Vista girls (10:21.0) and the Sandia boys, anchored by West in 8:33.53.

There were also eight field finals Friday on a breezy and cool afternoon that turned into a borderline cold evening.

Probably no one was more surprised at their event’s result than La Cueva senior Mikayla Evans.

The long jump is a new discipline for her as she said her coaches asked her to add this to her best event, the triple jump. She hasn’t qualified for state yet in her specialty. But she has qualified in just her second meet in the long jump.

“My Cleveland meet was so bad, and I was sick,” said Evans, who celebrates her 18th birthday on Saturday. “(This) is so nice. I’m so happy.”

She touched the sand with a 17 foot, 6 1/2-inch leap on her final attempt, thinking — mistakenly — that she needed to best 17-4 to finish first. She already had won.

“I didn’t think I was gonna jump that far,” Evans said.

Lucas Lopez of La Cueva (12 feet) won the boys pole vault. Eldorado’s Trinity Whitley (5-0) was the girls high jump winner. Rylie Ottmann of La Cueva launched a terrific throw of 112 feet to capture first in the girls javelin. Other field winners were La Cueva’s Dylan Lee (23-3½) in the boys long jump, West Mesa’s Josiah Escobedo (153-0) in the boys javelin and Eldorado’s Sammone Cauley, with a nifty toss of 34-1¾ in the girls shot put.

Volcano Vista’s Daniel Campos (49-6) was the boys shot put champ.

“The best throws I have are the ones that I feel relaxed, so that was my main thing,” Campos said. “Last year, I decided I was gonna get amped up, and as soon as I did that, I got stressed and did terrible.”

The remaining six field events will be contested Saturday.