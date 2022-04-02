 Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

By Associated Press

GENEVA — The former chief prosecutor of United Nations war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw U.N. investigations in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

She said she was particularly shocked by the use of mass graves in Russia’s war on Ukraine, which recalls the worst of the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

“I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick. “These dead people have loved ones who don’t even know what’s become of them. That is unacceptable.”

Other war crimes she identified in Ukraine included attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings and even the demolishing of entire villages.

She said the investigation in Ukraine would be easier than that in Yugoslavia because the country itself had requested an international probe. The current ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, visited Ukraine last month.

If the ICC finds proof of war crimes, she said, “you must go up the chain of command until you reach those who took the decisions.”

She said it would be possible to bring even Putin to account.

“You mustn’t let go, continue to investigation. When the investigation into Slobodan Milosevic began, he was still president of Serbia. Who would have thought then that he would one day be judged? Nobody,” she told Blick.

Del Ponte added that investigations should be carried out into possible war crimes committed by both sides, pointing also to reports about the alleged torture of some Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian forces.

___

This story corrects Del Ponte’s title to chief prosecutor of U.N. war crimes tribunals.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-war.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The joints are jumping
ABQnews Seeker
Customers line up in droves as ... Customers line up in droves as recreational cannabis sales begin in NM
2
Sheriff: Deputies kill man after 2 shootouts
ABQnews Seeker
Third time in less than a ... Third time in less than a week officers have been fired upon in Bernalillo County
3
Keller releases $1.4B budget proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor calls it 'pretty bland,' without ... Mayor calls it 'pretty bland,' without many new elements
4
Medical cannabis program still boasts incentives, providers say
ABQnews Seeker
Patient benefits include protected supply, no ... Patient benefits include protected supply, no 12% tax on purchases
5
Being the change
ABQnews Seeker
Labor rights champion Dolores Huerta to ... Labor rights champion Dolores Huerta to honor essential workers
6
Socorro Electric Co-op fights PRC and city
ABQnews Seeker
City seeks better rates by using ... City seeks better rates by using municipal utility
7
Five teens accused of beating at Coronado Center
ABQnews Seeker
APD says they shot out the ... APD says they shot out the back window of an SUV as they fled
8
Mayor vetoes bill barring city vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Keller's action triggers another City Council ... Keller's action triggers another City Council vote on the legislation
9
University campuses in NM are still no-high zones
ABQnews Seeker
Violations could cost the schools federal ... Violations could cost the schools federal funding for research and financial aid
10
Man admits perjury in ABQ sex trafficking case
ABQnews Seeker
His plea agreement noted 'I knew ... His plea agreement noted 'I knew it was false'