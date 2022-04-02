Recreational cannabis sales near $2 million

Customers flooded New Mexico dispensaries on Friday – the first day of recreational cannabis sales – and spent more than $2.7 million, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Division.

Over 29,000 recreational cannabis customers spent more than $1.9 million on Friday, according to the agency. Medical sales stood at around $788,000.

“New Mexicans turned out in strong numbers yesterday to support New Mexico business and to purchase high-quality New Mexico products,” CCD director Kristen Thomson said. “We are thrilled for every consumer and every business that was part of this historic day.”

In the division’s first update, which came at noon Friday, adult-use sales accounted for $475,632. Total recreational transactions at the time stood at nearly 6,000.

By 8 p.m., roughly 28,000 recreational customers had spent over $1.8 million on cannabis products, according to CCD.

Ultra Health, which is approaching 40 retail establishments statewide, did about $420,000 in recreational sales Friday, said the company’s CEO and president Duke Rodriguez.

“Today’s experience proves two things. The people of New Mexico are ready for cannabis prohibition and the discrimination that followed to finally come to an end,” Rodriguez said. “(And) communities large and small, far and wide, are ready to reap the benefits of cannabis legalization.”

The state tracks sales numbers through BioTrack, the state’s contracted track-and-trace system, CCD spokeswoman Heather Brewer told the Journal. That system connects to point-of-sale systems utilized by retailers, which then gives the state a total number for sales.