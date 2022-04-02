 Albuquerque native lands role in anime hit 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque native lands role in anime hit ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A scene from the anime film “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.” Albuquerque native Matthew David Rudd voices Panda, center. (Courtesy of Crunchyroll)

There are lots of voices in Matthew David Rudd’s arsenal.

Though the Albuquerque native can’t be seen on camera, movie lovers can hear his voice in the film, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.” The anime film is currently playing in theaters and Rudd provides the voice to Panda.

“Yes, a panda,” Rudd says with a laugh. “This role is going to be a big one. This is one of the most fortuitous moments that I have in my career.”

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0” follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.

The film is based on “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series “Jujutsu Kaisen” from Gege Akutami.

New Mexico native voice actor Matthew David Rudd.

Rudd has been a voice actor for more than a decade. He’s been involved in projects of all sizes.

“I was super lucky to roll into this one,” he says.

Recording for the film was done during the pandemic. This is when Rudd put more work into his home recording studio. He splits his time between Dallas and Los Angeles.

“It was scary during lock down because nothing was happening on the recording fronts,” he says. “We wondered if finding new jobs was in the cards. Because we could record at home, the industry wasn’t too affected.”

Rudd found many commonalties between him and Panda.

“It’s not much of a stretch to play him,” he says. “I add grit to his voice. The show is pretty heavy and Panda is the comedic element. Panda is there as emotional support. He’s making people laugh. Oh, and he’s a talking panda. He’s the only big, talking animal in the show.”

Rudd says Panda is also a cursed corpse spirt.

“That’s the only information they give you about his background,” he says. “They show something in this movie that they hadn’t mentioned about his story. There’s a big fight scene and the way he incurs damage. You see it and it leads to more questions.”

Growing up in New Mexico, Rudd was exposed and influenced by Native American and Mexican culture.

After graduating from Sandia Prep High School, he went to Florida to attend Ringling College of Art and Design.

It was there he explored filmmaking and working with audio recording.

“I started auditioning for audio roles and I was pretty lucky to have a couple video games,” he says. “I’m a huge fan of animation and how things are recorded. It’s still fascinating for me. I have a 7-year-old son and he loves the shows I’m in and we watch them together.”

Rudd still makes trips back to Albuquerque to visit his dad, Tim, a few times a year.

“New Mexico will always have an impact on me,” he says. “I grew up in the art world.”

IN THEATERS
“Jujutsu Kaisen 0” is playing at AMC 12, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Regal Santa Fe Place


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The Barelas neighborhood got its start as a 17th ...
Arts
One of the city's oldest communities, ... One of the city's oldest communities, Barelas is a triangular-shaped area south of Coal, sandwiched between Interstate 25 and the Rio Grande.
2
'Western Eyes' looks at how 20th century artists responded ...
Arts
Exhibit features artists from John Sloan ... Exhibit features artists from John Sloan and T.C. Cannon to Georgia O'Keeffe and Fritz Scholder.
3
Albuquerque native lands role in anime hit 'Jujutsu Kaisen ...
Arts
Matthew David Rudd plays Panda, the ... Matthew David Rudd plays Panda, the film's comic relief.
4
Artist Blando Bland brings works to life using acrylics, ...
Arts
Whether it's working at a Santa ... Whether it's working at a Santa Fe restaurant or working in his Albuquerque home studio, the Albuquerque native doesn't really like to stop.
5
ABQ exhibit will explore life, works of NM Native ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suazo, 29, was found dead at ... Suazo, 29, was found dead at Taos Pueblo in November
6
Author's latest book looks at the deserted cities in ...
Arts
A look at five places in ... A look at five places in 'New Mexico Ghost Towns.'
7
NM Gay Men's Chorus to highlight mental health in ...
Arts
Forty-five singers will perform a three-movement ... Forty-five singers will perform a three-movement suite for tenor/bass choirs called 'You Are Enough' by the New York-based composer Aron Accurso.
8
Panaceas of the past
Arts
Photography exhibit looks at the history ... Photography exhibit looks at the history of NM's hot springs as places of healing
9
Artist imbues installations, photography and performance with Chinese and ...
Arts
Ranran Fan uses the words found ... Ranran Fan uses the words found in the Chinese book 'I Ching ' as a point of inspiration.