Plant show, sale to run April 9-10

The Cactus and Succulent Society of New Mexico will be hosting its annual spring plant show and sale on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Albuquerque Garden Center, located at 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE. The event is free.

The show portion will display several hundred plants from different collections in the region. People are invited to bring their own cacti and succulents to be exhibited. Entries will be accepted at the Albuquerque Garden Center from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

For more information on the event or for exhibiting your plants visit new-mexico.cactus-society.org.