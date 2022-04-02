Friends of the Public Library to hold book sale

Friends of the Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the lower level of the Main Library.

All books are 80% to 90% off the cover price.

The event is free for Friends of the Public Library members and $2 for nonmembers. Validated parking is available at Fifth and Copper NW, kitty-corner from the library, which is located at 501 Copper NW.

Proceeds will benefit the Public Library Albuquerque Bernalillo County. For more information go to friendsofthepubliclibrary.org.