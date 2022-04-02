Man killed in motorcycle crash on road to La Luz trail

A man is dead and another person is critically injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the winding road to La Luz trailhead.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said, on Twitter, that the crash occurred sometime before 4:30 p.m. a mile up Forest Road 333 from Tramway.

The agency said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person is being hospitalized in critical condition.

“It is unknown on any other information at this time,” BCSO said.