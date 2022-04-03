 Rockies tie A's;, option two players to Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Rockies tie A’s;, option two players to Albuquerque

By ABQJournal News Staff

Saturday’s Final Score: Colorado 11, Oakland 11

Winning Pitcher: N/A

Losing Pitcher: N/A

 

 

Postgame Notes

  • The Rockies and Athletics finished in an 11-11 tie, Colorado’s third tie of the Spring, after the Rockies allowed six runs in the bottom of the ninth. All the runs were charged to Jake Bird, who came in at the inning’s beginning.  … It was the second time this Spring that the Rockies have scored double-digit runs (also: 17 runs, March 25 at Chicago-NL).
  • Left fielder Kris Bryant finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI … Bryant is hitting .300 this Spring with three of his six hits going for doubles.
  • Catcher Dom Nuñez went 3-for-4, connecting on the Rockies first grand slam of the Cactus League season … it was the backstop’s first home run of the Spring.
  • First baseman Conner Joe recorded his second home run of the Spring, a two-run shot in the sixth … Joe also drew a bases loaded walk to finish the contest with three RBI.
  • Left-hander reliever Lucas Gilbreath registered a scoreless outing, lowering his spring ERA to 1.80 (5.0 IP, 1 ER)

  • The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence and infielder Colton Welker to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Isotopes open their season Tuesday at Oklahoma City and play their home opener April 12 vs. Tacoma.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Rockies tie A's;, option two players to Albuquerque
Featured Sports
Saturday's Final Score: Colorado 11, Oakland ... Saturday's Final Score: Colorado 11, Oakland 11 Winning Pitcher: N/A Losing Pitcher: N/A     Postgame Notes The Rockies and Athletics finished in an ...
2
Rodriguez is retiring as Cibola High boys basketball coach
Boys' Basketball
Ray Rodriguez was a boys basketball ... Ray Rodriguez was a boys basketball coach for three-and-a-half decades. The 2021-22 season is his last. Rodriguez, 62, has retired, the Journal learned on ...
3
Mariners shut down reliver Ken Giles due to finger ...
Featured Sports
The Seattle Mariners are shutting down ... The Seattle Mariners are shutting down right-handed reliever Ken Giles for at least a couple of weeks due to a tendon issue in his ...
4
Deep thinking: Rockies add more power to lineup with ...
Featured Sports
For every homer he hit as ... For every homer he hit as a kid, Kris Bryant's grandparents rewarded him with a crisp $20. Swinging for the fences with the Colorado ...
5
Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. ...
Baseball
No April Foolin'. Though not all ... No April Foolin'. Though not all has gone smoothly in coach Tod Brown's first year, the University of New Mexico baseball team is in ...
6
Aggies hire former Wichita State coach to lead women's ...
College
For the second time in five ... For the second time in five days, New Mexico State University has hired a basketball coach. Jody Adams-Birch will be taking over the Aggies' ...
7
Sports Speak Up! Lobo fan doesn't like coverage of ...
Featured Sports
ONE LOCAL SPORTS talk radio show ... ONE LOCAL SPORTS talk radio show has so much NMSU Aggie coverage, I wonder if the 'Aggie Detester,' UNM football coach Danny Gonzales, will ...
8
Lobo hoops: House wants pro evaluation, McHale leaves staff
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo point guard Jaelen House will ... Lobo point guard Jaelen House will seek NBA feedback and Dan McHale moves on from UNM coaching staff after three seasons.
9
Prep baseball: Sandia emphatically cools off Rio Rancho
baseball
The Sandia Matadors needed a signature ... The Sandia Matadors needed a signature win. This most definitely qualified. Looking for a spark to get its baseball season pointed in the right ...