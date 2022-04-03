Rockies tie A’s;, option two players to Albuquerque

Saturday’s Final Score: Colorado 11, Oakland 11
Winning Pitcher: N/A
Losing Pitcher: N/A
Postgame Notes
- The Rockies and Athletics finished in an 11-11 tie, Colorado’s third tie of the Spring, after the Rockies allowed six runs in the bottom of the ninth. All the runs were charged to Jake Bird, who came in at the inning’s beginning. … It was the second time this Spring that the Rockies have scored double-digit runs (also: 17 runs, March 25 at Chicago-NL).
- Left fielder Kris Bryant finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI … Bryant is hitting .300 this Spring with three of his six hits going for doubles.
- Catcher Dom Nuñez went 3-for-4, connecting on the Rockies first grand slam of the Cactus League season … it was the backstop’s first home run of the Spring.
- First baseman Conner Joe recorded his second home run of the Spring, a two-run shot in the sixth … Joe also drew a bases loaded walk to finish the contest with three RBI.
- Left-hander reliever Lucas Gilbreath registered a scoreless outing, lowering his spring ERA to 1.80 (5.0 IP, 1 ER)
-
The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence and infielder Colton Welker to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Isotopes open their season Tuesday at Oklahoma City and play their home opener April 12 vs. Tacoma.