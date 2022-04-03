Prep baseball: Sandia topples No. 1 Farmington

Sandia’s baseball team on Wednesday toppled the No. 1 team in the state. It was a high-profile victory.

On Saturday, the Matadors were forced to summon their most important win of the 2022 season.

Sophomore Armando Serratos drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against visiting Farmington, and that scored what proved to be the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory as Sandia salvaged a vital split of a District 2-5A twin bill.

The Scorpions (13-2, 1-1) led from the first pitch of the game and captured the opener 6-2, leaving the Matadors (9-6, 1-1) in a position of having to get out with at least one win.

In the crucial fifth, Jordan Rodriguez walked, starting pitcher Nico Barela singled and Juan Portillo was hit by a pitch to load the bases ahead of the walk to Serratos.

And Sandia avoided extra innings in dramatic fashion.

Farmington had the potential tying run at third base with one out in the seventh. The batter, Sam Trujillo, grounded to the right side. Second baseman Talan Barraza made a diving stop, and shot-putted a throw to first base for the second out.

With the runner at third headed home, Sandia first baseman Adrien Martin spun and fired to catcher Tommy Priddy to get the runner at the plate for a strange 4-3-2 double play to end the game.

Farmington’s Hunter Martin hit the first pitch of Game 1 from Sandia starter Adrien Martin for a home run to left. The Scorpions added two more runs in the first and were never threatened. Jameer Meadows hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Sandia’s runs.

Also in 2-5A Saturday, La Cueva swept West Mesa 13-0 and 18-1. Tyler Manyo tossed a no-hitter for the Bears in the opener, and Max McGaha belted a three-run homer.

McGaha tossed a 1-hitter in the second game for La Cueva (12-1, 2-0), and Colt Mangino had six RBIs in the second game against the Mustangs (8-6, 0-2).

In Farmington, Piedra Vista (11-7, 2-0) swept visiting Eldorado (5-6, 0-2) in a 2-5A doubleheader, 6-1 and 10-6. The Panthers scored six runs in the fifth inning of both games.

SOFTBALL: District 2-5A had just one opening doubleheader Saturday, with visiting Farmington sweeping Sandia, 3-0 and 12-2.