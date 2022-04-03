 Prep baseball: Sandia topples No. 1 Farmington - Albuquerque Journal

Prep baseball: Sandia topples No. 1 Farmington

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Sandia’s baseball team on Wednesday toppled the No. 1 team in the state. It was a high-profile victory.

On Saturday, the Matadors were forced to summon their most important win of the 2022 season.

Sophomore Armando Serratos drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against visiting Farmington, and that scored what proved to be the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory as Sandia salvaged a vital split of a District 2-5A twin bill.

The Scorpions (13-2, 1-1) led from the first pitch of the game and captured the opener 6-2, leaving the Matadors (9-6, 1-1) in a position of having to get out with at least one win.

In the crucial fifth, Jordan Rodriguez walked, starting pitcher Nico Barela singled and Juan Portillo was hit by a pitch to load the bases ahead of the walk to Serratos.

And Sandia avoided extra innings in dramatic fashion.

Farmington had the potential tying run at third base with one out in the seventh. The batter, Sam Trujillo, grounded to the right side. Second baseman Talan Barraza made a diving stop, and shot-putted a throw to first base for the second out.

With the runner at third headed home, Sandia first baseman Adrien Martin spun and fired to catcher Tommy Priddy to get the runner at the plate for a strange 4-3-2 double play to end the game.

Farmington’s Hunter Martin hit the first pitch of Game 1 from Sandia starter Adrien Martin for a home run to left. The Scorpions added two more runs in the first and were never threatened. Jameer Meadows hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Sandia’s runs.

Also in 2-5A Saturday, La Cueva swept West Mesa 13-0 and 18-1. Tyler Manyo tossed a no-hitter for the Bears in the opener, and Max McGaha belted a three-run homer.

McGaha tossed a 1-hitter in the second game for La Cueva (12-1, 2-0), and Colt Mangino had six RBIs in the second game against the Mustangs (8-6, 0-2).

In Farmington, Piedra Vista (11-7, 2-0) swept visiting Eldorado (5-6, 0-2) in a 2-5A doubleheader, 6-1 and 10-6. The Panthers scored six runs in the fifth inning of both games.

SOFTBALL: District 2-5A had just one opening doubleheader Saturday, with visiting Farmington sweeping Sandia, 3-0 and 12-2.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Prep baseball: Sandia topples No. 1 Farmington
baseball
Sandia's baseball team on Wednesday toppled ... Sandia's baseball team on Wednesday toppled the No. 1 team in the state. It was a high-profile victo ...
2
Prep baseball: Sandia emphatically cools off Rio Rancho
baseball
The Sandia Matadors needed a signature ... The Sandia Matadors needed a signature win. This most definitely qualified. Looking for a spark to get its baseball season pointed in the right ...
3
Prep sports: Rio Rancho wins Puentes baseball; Carlsbad romps ...
baseball
Elijah Castañeda and Vascon Smith were ... Elijah Castañeda and Vascon Smith were standing next to each other Saturday afternoon near the on-deck circle in the moments before No. 1-ranked Rio ...
4
Prep sports: Puentes, Griego finalists determined
baseball
RIO RANCHO – At ... RIO RANCHO – At the Sal Puentes Invitational, the championship game involves the teams with ...
5
Prep baseball: Carlsbad nips Academy in battle of top ...
baseball
RIO RANCHO – The ... RIO RANCHO – The left arm of Mack Mabrey and the right arm of Alex Gaeto were excellent, but ...
6
Prep baseball: Lee’s shutout leads Rams to Metro title, ...
baseball
Seth Lee chucked a complete-game shutout ... Seth Lee chucked a complete-game shutout Saturday morning, Volcano Vista committed six errors and Rio Rancho coach Ron Murphy picked up his 600th career ...
7
Prep Baseball/Softball: Not a good day for the metro ...
baseball
Neither of the No. 1 seeds ... Neither of the No. 1 seeds will be around for the title games of the Albuquerque Metro Championships, as La Cueva's baseball team and ...
8
Top 4 seeds advance into metro baseball semis
baseball
The top four seeds surged into ... The top four seeds surged into the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Baseball Championship. ...
9
Cibola's White throws a no-hitter worth talking about
baseball
The rule, unwritten though it may ... The rule, unwritten though it may be, was happily – and repeatedly – broken Tuesday ...