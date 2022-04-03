Creeping closer to home

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Liz Hernandez has always told her children, as her parents told her, to trust their gut and “if something tells them that they need to leave, they need to leave.”

“I guess that hasn’t changed from when I was growing up, but I was more running away from people who may be drinking or smoking … Now it’s people who are killing each other,” Hernandez, a mother of three, told the Journal.

The fear of gun violence reaching their children is not based on distant headlines or dated anecdotes for many Albuquerque parents like Hernandez. Officials say it is a growing trend playing out on and off school grounds around the city.

“There’s always times that students have conflict, or there’s fights, but the weapon involvement is something new that’s concerning,” Vicki Price, senior director of counseling at Albuquerque Public Schools, told the Journal. “The access is very worrisome for us, that kids can so easily obtain weapons.”

In addition to actual violence, the school district has dealt with an ongoing spike of school shooting threats over social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat. APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta said a steep uptick began as students returned following the pandemic.

She said many of the threats turn out to not be credible but have nevertheless led to lockdowns and even sporting events being canceled and evacuated. Armenta said she didn’t know how many shooting threats APS has dealt with this school year, noting that the district doesn’t compile that kind of information.

Although it hasn’t hit her family, Hernandez said she has watched the violence creep closer to home as teenagers’ “first reaction” in a dispute is to pull a trigger.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, it always happens to somebody else.’ But those somebody elses are getting so close,” she said. “It’s not happening to other people anymore. It’s happening here. Everybody, I think, can stop for a second and look around and realize that they know somebody who’s been affected.”

Traumatizing incidents

Albuquerque police have investigated a number of shootings involving teens in the past year, including two deadly incidents at or in the direct vicinity of a school.

In August, a 13-year-old used his father’s gun to fatally shoot his eighth grade classmate during lunch at Washington Middle School, according to authorities. Then, in February, authorities say a 14-year-old shot and killed another student outside West Mesa High during a dispute over a “ghost gun.”

The violence isn’t always fatal.

Young people have ended up paralyzed, blind or permanently disabled from often indiscriminate gunfire. Some just happened to be in the path of a stray bullet.

On Halloween, back-to-back parties packed with teens erupted in shootouts across the city that left several people injured or dead. A gunfight between high schoolers in a parking lot adjacent to Sandia High in September left a student shot at least three times.

In March, a fight among students outside Albuquerque High ended in a drive-by shooting at a nearby park that left two injured.

Price said the violence on or near school grounds can traumatize even those students who don’t see it and can hinder their education. She said school should be “a safe, healthy place” without fears of weapons or violence.

“If kids are feeling unsafe or traumatized, they’re not going to be in a position to learn and absorb things in school as they would be if they weren’t in that state,” she said. The problem is exacerbated in those children facing “social and developmental stagnation” brought on through isolation during the pandemic.

Price said some students are more resilient and others find continuous discussion “re-traumatizing.” She said counselors saw “a level of denial” after the Washington Middle School shooting when students began telling them “we’re done talking about it, we want to get back to our lives.”

“It really depends on the student, their level of ability to cope and resiliency, but I think all of them are impacted at some level,” Price said. “Other kids kind of stay stuck in that for a while and need to constantly debrief with us.”

Get involved

Adults play an important role in their children’s safety.

Price said it’s “very important” for parents, relatives and guardians to be involved in their kids’ lives to keep them safe. That means meeting their friends, having them over and keeping tabs on what they’re doing.

She said it also means being a confidant.

“Really give your kids permission to let you know if something doesn’t feel right or seem right, that you’re a safe person to tell that to,” Price said. “It’s OK to get involved. The kids will view it as ‘don’t you trust me, you’re invading my privacy,’ but we have an obligation.”

For stubborn teenagers who do lash out, worried their secrets will be immediately aired to the world, Price said to be transparent.

“It’s super important to say, ‘before I do anything – if you report to me that somebody is in trouble – you and I are going to talk about it and come to an agreement,'” she said. “Tell them why you’re getting involved in their lives: ‘I love you, I care about you, I want to know you’re safe.'”

Price said the hustle and bustle of life can be tough at times, but to not underestimate the power of having a family dinner. Setting time aside to connect with your kids is “one of the best things you can do.”

She said spending one-on-one time makes it easier to recognize when something is up.

Price said social media can be good, in some ways, but it adds stressors for kids who feel like they can’t escape it. She sees students come in sleep deprived from being on their phones all night, and that in combination with unrestricted internet access can get them in trouble.

“Nothing good happens in the middle of the night on social media. Just like nothing good happens when kids are out on the streets in the middle of the night. It’s not really different,” Price said. She suggested having a rule in the house to turn off social media or turn in their cellphone at a certain time.

‘We owe it to our children’

Hernandez said when she thinks about how much violence has played out in her West Side neighborhood, in her school district, it’s shocking.

She said that’s why it’s more necessary than ever to be a part of children’s lives, having conversation and making sure they know violence isn’t acceptable.

“It is a fear of the community, it’s not just a fear of mine. But giving them safe places to hang out together is important, giving them opportunities to talk to somebody,” she said.

Hernandez said the parents of her kids’ friends all have the same philosophy, because they’ve “all had those conversations together.” They touched base after the West Mesa High shooting “to make sure that everybody’s OK.”

Hernandez believes there is more that can be done by local leaders, school officials and the community to combat gun violence in Albuquerque.

“There’s opportunities for us as a city to kind of take a hold of this – we know (the guns) are out there, so what are we going to do about it?” Hernandez said.

She cited STOPit, an app utilized by Hobbs Municipal Schools, as a tool for children and teens to anonymously report violence, threats and bullying. Hernandez said teens often know who’s armed and are just afraid to say something publicly.

“Why not give them a safe way to do so?” she asked.

Hernandez said, instead of just reacting, Albuquerque should be more proactive.

“I think as a community, we owe it to our children,” she said. “We cannot continue on the same path, our children aren’t safe and that’s our job.”

Hernandez added, “As a parent, you have to do something and everybody’s just being quiet watching it happen. If nobody’s having the conversation, then everything just stays static.”