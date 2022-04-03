Audit finds fault with CYFD plan for no-bid project

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A newly released independent audit has faulted the former top official at the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department for overriding state purchasing controls in pursuing a no-bid multi-million dollar procurement to modernize the agency’s child welfare information system.

Had the multi-phase procurement not been cut short with the appointment of a new CYFD Cabinet secretary last fall, the state also might have wasted millions of dollars to develop a new data system without owning it, stated the audit report by the Jaramillo Accounting Group.

The audit findings, obtained by the Journal, provide new details of the controversial procurement that figured in allegations raised by two former high-level CYFD officials who were fired last May. The couple contend in a whistleblower lawsuit and a state ethics complaint they were terminated in part for raising questions about why the agency hadn’t sought bids from other vendors for the $45 million information technology project.

According to the audit, CYFD officials attempted to “fit” vendor Binti Inc. of Oakland, California, into “any possible” no-bid procurement method and at one point considered using the emergency COVID-19 pandemic procurement process.

That idea was shot down by CYFD’s chief procurement officer.

“Although ultimately valid procurement ‘vehicles’ were used to hire the company without RFP(s), there appears to be influence needing further review by oversight agencies,” stated the findings, which were included in CYFD’s 2021 audit report.

A spokeswoman for New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said the office is continuing to look into whether any state laws or rules were broken in CYFD’s selection of Binti.

“This procurement matter is under active review and we are working with the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor and the New Mexico General Services Department to verify compliance,” said AG spokeswoman Jerri Mares last week.

Last fall, the new administration of CYFD Secretary Barbara Vigil, who replaced former Cabinet secretary Brian Blalock, opted to go to competitive bid for the unfinished bulk of the project, while keeping Binti on a $220,000 contract for a software service that allows the agency to license foster parents.

Up until then, Binti was slated to be awarded a four-year-contract that could have totalled tens of millions of dollars to also provide intake, investigations, case management, placement and eligibility and payments functions of the new system, according to CYFD records obtained by the Journal.

The federal government, which will contribute up to 50% of the project cost, is now reviewing the state’s request for proposals to finish the new data system, which is aimed at improving case management, tracking and data collection of children and families in the CYFD system.

More than a dozen other states have gone the competitive route for the modernization effort, which is required by the federal Administration for Children and Families.

But the CYFD audit found Blalock’s administration, which scheduled the project to be finished by this October, considered at least numerous other ways of awarding a contract to Binti without seeking proposals from other companies.

Since December 2020, Binti has been awarded more than $630,000 in four contracts related to the child welfare project, according to state records.

“The no-bid contracts disregarded fair treatment to other interested vendors and the competitive process whereby other vendors may have provided better value and products to the state. Conflicts of interest (even the appearance of) and non-compliance decay public trust in government stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” the audit report stated.

Blalock resigned in August of last year in what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described at the time as a “mutually agreed-upon decision.” Blalock couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.

But his deputy secretary Terry Locke, who left CYFD in January, disagreed with the auditor’s findings in CYFD’s formal audit response.

“The Department maintains that management did not override internal controls and that the internal controls in place worked with respect to the Licensing and Placement procurements,” the response stated.

Binti’s CEO Felicia Curcuru told the Journal in an email that she’s happy the audit found that “valid procurement vehicles were used.”

“There was nothing out of the ordinary in terms of the way that NM purchased Binti,” she wrote.

The state owns its current 30-year-old child welfare data system, FACTS. The Binti contract would have required the state to pay a fee for a license to use Binti’s software service.

“Additionally, without the intervention of the current Cabinet Secretary, the Department may have wasted millions of dollars for a tailored data system for which (it) would not have retained ownership of and the modules do not integrate with (FACTS) or the state’s other major software system, SHARE,” the audit found.

A CYFD evaluation last October found the state saved money by hiring Binti for the first phase of the project, which allowed CYFD workers to license foster parents and place children in foster homes.

But based on that analysis, Vigil opted to continue only with Binti’s licensing module, the audit stated.

The placement function of the system will now be included in the competitive bid process.

Risky enterprise

The state Legislative Finance Committee, in a budget document earlier this year, put the CYFD information technology project among the riskiest currently underway in state government. Part of that risk has been mitigated, the LFC stated, by the plan to switch to a competitive process. It’s unclear now when the project will be finished.

In its report, the Jaramillo audit team wrote, “It has been reported to us from various sources, and evidence corroborates, that beginning in 2019 the then-new, now-former Cabinet Secretary (Brian Blalock) overrode certain purchasing controls and arranged for a no-bid award to a company from California.”

Binti was one of 31 vendors who expressed interest in the New Mexico CYFD child welfare modernization project in late 2018, before Blalock was hired.

But the audit found that after Blalock was appointed by Lujan Grisham and moved to New Mexico from California in early 2019, his administration focused on Binti.

Auditors addressed allegations that Binti’s owner, Curcuru, was friends with Blalock and/or his wife, stating “the former Secretary denied a personal relationship but acknowledged knowing their work and meeting with them in California prior to coming to New Mexico to serve as secretary,” the audit stated. “He knew of their module development work in San Francisco and in Los Angeles at Alliance for Children’s Rights.”

CYFD officials spent months considering ways to hire Binti, and at one point a shortened RFP process was mentioned.

Ultimately, in early 2020, Binti was added at CYFD’s request to a master purchasing agreement out of Utah that allows government entities to choose from pre-approved vendors.

Nevertheless, CYFD’s chief procurement officer had concerns about whether the state was getting the best price for its money with that procurement method, and said the agency had failed to provide “fair and equitable treatment of all persons involved in public procurement,'”according to the audit report.

The procurement officer, the audit report stated, “recognized, in writing, following her concerns about ethical procurement that there was an ‘executive directive to follow through with this purchase.’ This is the essence of management override of controls.”

Management override of controls also puts “undo pressure on employees,” the auditors wrote, noting the termination of CYFD chief public information officer Cliff Gilmore, a Marine veteran who previously worked for the U.S. Department of State and the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and his wife, Debra Gilmore, an attorney who headed CYFD’s Office of Children’s Rights. The Gilmores moved from the state of Washington to work at CYFD in late 2020.

The state, in responding to the Gilmores’ whistleblower allegations lawsuit and ethics complaint, contends CYFD officials’ actions were lawful, reasonable and in good faith.