 Spring Sports: UNLV baseball tops UNM again - Albuquerque Journal

Spring Sports: UNLV baseball tops UNM again

By Journal Staff Reports

UNLV’s bats remained red hot Saturday night at Santa Ana Star Field as the visiting Rebels rolled to a 12-4 baseball victory over the University of New Mexico.

After racking up 21 hits in Friday’s win, UNLV (18-9, 10-1 Mountain West) collected 16 more Saturday to secure a victory in the three-game series. Sunday’s finale begins at noon.

Joey Walls went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and homered for the second game in a row for the Rebels. UNLV led 4-0 after three innings and knocked out UNM starter Brett Russell (1-4) in a five-run fourth.

Noah Beal (5-0) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings to get the pitching victory.

Kyle Landers went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lobos (12-15, 5-6), extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Chase Weissenborn also had two hits for UNM.

■ In Phoenix, Cal Villareal and Ryan Grabosch had two hits apiece and New Mexico State held on for a 3-1 win over Grand Canyon to even their series.

Grabosch doubled and scored on Villareal’s triple in the seventh inning to give NMSU (11-13, 3-8 WAC) a 2-1 lead. Pablo Cortes (2-2) worked six innings for the victory and Alex Bustamante pitched the final two innings for his third save.

Grand Canyon (17-11, 9-2) had the potential tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth before Elijah Buries lined into a game-ending double play.

The series finale is 1 p.m. Sunday (espn+ streaming).

SOFTBALL: In Las Cruces, New Mexico State and visiting Utah Valley battled in a marathon doubleheader with UVU taking the opener 18-14. Game two was still underway at press time.

In game one, Jillian Taylor doubled and hit one of four home runs by the Aggies (7-22, 1-6 WAC), but it wasn’t enough to overcome two big innings by the Wolverines. Utah Valley (12-14, 3-5) scored eight runs in the fourth and six more in the sixth.

TENNIS: The University of New Mexico men ralled to defeat visiting Air Force 4-1 in its Mountain West opener. The Lobos (7-9, 1-0) dropped the doubles point but clinched the match with four straight singles wins over the Falcons (12-7, 0-2). … UNM’s women (9-6, 0-3) dropped a 4-0 decision at Wyoming (8-8, 2-1). … In Seattle, New Mexico State’s women (5-13, 2-0 WAC) rallied for a 4-3 victory over Chicago State.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Spring Sports: UNLV baseball tops UNM again
Baseball
UNLV's bats remained red hot Saturday ... UNLV's bats remained red hot Saturday night at Santa Ana Star Field as the visiting Rebels rolled to a 12-4 baseball victory over the ...
2
Lobo baseball gets thumped in series opener
Baseball
It's never a promising sign when ... It's never a promising sign when a long reliever gets unofficial player-of-the-game honors. Such was the University of New Mexico baseball team's plight Friday ...
3
Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. ...
Baseball
No April Foolin'. Though not all ... No April Foolin'. Though not all has gone smoothly in coach Tod Brown's first year, the University of New Mexico baseball team is in ...
4
Spring Sports Roundup: Lobos simply too much for rival ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team overwhelmed rival New Mexico State, 19-2, using 22 hits and sophomore pitcher Matt Haley to come away ...
5
UNM's Egloff named MW Pitcher of the Week
Baseball
University of New Mexico junior Riley ... University of New Mexico junior Riley Egloff, the Lobos' Friday ace, has been named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, the league announced ...
6
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
7
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...
8
NMSU baseball trio take home honors
Baseball
New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes ... New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes was named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, and teammates Logan Gallina and Gunner Antillon were ...
9
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball improves to 15-3
Baseball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma ... SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma Bramson continued her successful weekend at the plate with a sol ...