Spring Sports: UNLV baseball tops UNM again

UNLV’s bats remained red hot Saturday night at Santa Ana Star Field as the visiting Rebels rolled to a 12-4 baseball victory over the University of New Mexico.

After racking up 21 hits in Friday’s win, UNLV (18-9, 10-1 Mountain West) collected 16 more Saturday to secure a victory in the three-game series. Sunday’s finale begins at noon.

Joey Walls went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and homered for the second game in a row for the Rebels. UNLV led 4-0 after three innings and knocked out UNM starter Brett Russell (1-4) in a five-run fourth.

Noah Beal (5-0) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings to get the pitching victory.

Kyle Landers went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lobos (12-15, 5-6), extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Chase Weissenborn also had two hits for UNM.

■ In Phoenix, Cal Villareal and Ryan Grabosch had two hits apiece and New Mexico State held on for a 3-1 win over Grand Canyon to even their series.

Grabosch doubled and scored on Villareal’s triple in the seventh inning to give NMSU (11-13, 3-8 WAC) a 2-1 lead. Pablo Cortes (2-2) worked six innings for the victory and Alex Bustamante pitched the final two innings for his third save.

Grand Canyon (17-11, 9-2) had the potential tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth before Elijah Buries lined into a game-ending double play.

The series finale is 1 p.m. Sunday (espn+ streaming).

SOFTBALL: In Las Cruces, New Mexico State and visiting Utah Valley battled in a marathon doubleheader with UVU taking the opener 18-14. Game two was still underway at press time.

In game one, Jillian Taylor doubled and hit one of four home runs by the Aggies (7-22, 1-6 WAC), but it wasn’t enough to overcome two big innings by the Wolverines. Utah Valley (12-14, 3-5) scored eight runs in the fourth and six more in the sixth.

TENNIS: The University of New Mexico men ralled to defeat visiting Air Force 4-1 in its Mountain West opener. The Lobos (7-9, 1-0) dropped the doubles point but clinched the match with four straight singles wins over the Falcons (12-7, 0-2). … UNM’s women (9-6, 0-3) dropped a 4-0 decision at Wyoming (8-8, 2-1). … In Seattle, New Mexico State’s women (5-13, 2-0 WAC) rallied for a 4-3 victory over Chicago State.