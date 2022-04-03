 Laramie County deputy shot, suspect killed in Cheyenne - Albuquerque Journal

Laramie County deputy shot, suspect killed in Cheyenne

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Laramie County sheriff’s deputy is expected to recover from a gunshot wound he sustained in an exchange of fire with a person suspected of assaulting and robbing a student at Laramie County Community College, the sheriff’s office says. The suspect was killed in the exchange, which occurred off-campus.

Sheriff’s Capt. Don Hollingshead told The Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the deputy, whose name was not released, was wounded after a brief vehicle chase in Cheyenne following the alleged assault and robbery on Saturday. The deputy was listed in stable condition at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover, Hollingshead said.

The name of the person killed and other information about the incident were being withheld Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The state Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The incident began when a community college student reported a robbery and assault to campus police. Campus safety officials asked the alleged assailant, who was not a student, to leave the college grounds, then notified the sheriff’s office, said college spokesperson Lisa Trimble.


