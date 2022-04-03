How do I choose who gets job referral bonus credit?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I saw a job posted online with a company that I really want to work for. I have several friends who work there. They’ve all told me that if I see a job I want to go for, to tell them because they get a referral bonus. I’m afraid to do that though because only one friend will get the referral bonus and the other two will be upset. What should I do? – Vince

J.T.: The simple answer is to think back about who is the first person to inquire about recommending you and tell you about the referral bonus. Whoever that was should be the recipient of the referral. That way you can simply tell the other two that, out of fairness, that’s how you made the decision. Hopefully, they’ll understand that this is the fairest way to do things.

DALE: Well, it’s hard to argue with fairness, but this is too important not to be strategic. So, I’d urge you to consider which referral would give the biggest boost to your chances of getting hired. If one of the friends has been promoted or gotten bonuses or otherwise given evidence as being a rising star, then you have your answer. Even so, see if you can’t include all three in your application and interviews, and that way you can tell them that you’re hoping they all get a bonus. Then, if you get hired, invite them to dinner to celebrate with you. If you’re lucky, whoever got the bonus will offer to buy.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m a recent graduate who’s living at home while I look for a job. My parents are upset with me, because they expect me to apply to every job that I’m even remotely qualified for. I graduated with an engineering degree and want to be very intentional about who I work for. Several possible employers in my area are companies that I don’t agree with in terms of the type of work they do. My parents are upset that I am letting my beliefs get in the way of working. They say I need to get a job, and then, after I work there a couple years, move on. I disagree. But, that said, it’s been six months since I graduated, and I still don’t have a job. How can I stay true to my beliefs and find a job? – Jadyn

J.T. : To start, as a sign of good faith to your parents, you should go pick up an hourly job of any kind that will let you contribute to the household income.

DALE: That would certainly help them be more supportive of a longer search, especially if you were to be doing relevant work, perhaps through a temp agency.

J.T.: Secondly, you need to get much more clear about who you want to work for. If you have strong philosophical and personal beliefs, you’ll need to identify at least 20 companies that align with those. Then, you need to start networking with people who work at those companies. Recent grads do best at getting jobs via referral. Getting introduced is one of the best ways to be considered for a job. Learning how to leverage the power of tools like LinkedIn can be a great way for you to connect with people who can get you in touch with the hiring managers. Unfortunately, this isn’t something they taught you in school, although they should have. Targeting your job search toward companies that match your beliefs is one of the smartest things you can do, because once you land a job, you’ll be excited about the opportunity.

DALE: Moreover, it will lend you a different job search mindset, the positive replacing the negative. You want to find an energy that will pull you forward, and this is something your parents will feel. They want the best for you, and if they see your search as energized and uplifted instead of being (in their minds) picky and complaining, they’ll share in the excitement of landing a true career job.

