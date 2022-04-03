1 man dies, another injured after shooting at Phoenix party

PHOENIX — One 18-year-old man died and another was injured after a shooting following a large party in Phoenix, police said Sunday.

They say officers received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots being fired.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found a vacant home where a large party had taken place.

Investigators learned there was a shooting involving two men who ended up at separate hospitals.

According to police, Bryson Footracer later died from his injuries while the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation of the fatal shooting was ongoing.