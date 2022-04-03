 Agency: Arizona trooper and suspect shot, wounded in Kingman - Albuquerque Journal

Agency: Arizona trooper and suspect shot, wounded in Kingman

By Associated Press

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An Arizona state trooper and a suspect were shot and wounded during an encounter Friday in Kingman, the Department of Public Safety said.

The DPS said in a brief statement that the trooper was in stable condition but said only that the wounded suspect was hospitalized.

A second suspect was taken into custody at an unspecified time after the 3:40 p.m. shooting, the DPS said.

No identities were released and the statement didn’t say what led to the shooting, and DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said Saturday no additional information was available.

Kingman is 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
1 man dies, another injured after shooting at Phoenix ...
Around the Region
One 18-year-old man died and another ... One 18-year-old man died and another was injured after a shooting following a large party in Phoenix, police said Sunday. They say officers received ...
2
Alleged drunk driver charged in crash that kills deputy
Around the Region
A suspected drunk driver has been ... A suspected drunk driver has been charged in the death of a Houston area deputy constable after being accused of slamming into the back ...
3
Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston
Around the Region
An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff was ... An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff was killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to ...
4
House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding
Around the Region
A major overhaul of large parts ... A major overhaul of large parts of Arizona's K-12 school funding formula backed by a school choice group and the Republican leader of the ...
5
Man kills self after shooting girlfriend at Texas beef ...
Around the Region
A man fatally shot himself after ... A man fatally shot himself after shooting and injuring his girlfriend Friday at the West Texas beef processing plant where they both worked, police ...
6
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US
ABQnews Seeker
A federal jury's $14 million award ... A federal jury's $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the ...
7
Jury convicts man who shot protesters in suburban Denver
ABQnews Seeker
A man who shot and wounded ... A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators while apparently aiming at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd during a protest in ...
8
Ducey: Arizona sending surplus military equipment to Ukraine
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that the state's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is sending 9,000 pounds of surplus equipment to Ukraine ...
9
Caseworkers: Texas order on trans kids handled differently
Around the Region
When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put ... When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put in motion abuse investigations into the parents of some transgender kids, child welfare supervisor Randa Mulanax said what ...