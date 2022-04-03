Agency: Arizona trooper and suspect shot, wounded in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. — An Arizona state trooper and a suspect were shot and wounded during an encounter Friday in Kingman, the Department of Public Safety said.

The DPS said in a brief statement that the trooper was in stable condition but said only that the wounded suspect was hospitalized.

A second suspect was taken into custody at an unspecified time after the 3:40 p.m. shooting, the DPS said.

No identities were released and the statement didn’t say what led to the shooting, and DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said Saturday no additional information was available.

Kingman is 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.