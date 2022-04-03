 BCSO identifies man killed in shootout with deputies - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO identifies man killed in shootout with deputies

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A man killed in an exchange of gunfire with sheriff’s deputies on Friday was identified Sunday as Taylor John Crabb, 37.

At 7 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office was called to the 200 block of Saavedra SW on a report of a suspicious person and responding officers saw Crabb “possibly vandalizing a vehicle in the area,” deputy Angelina Navarro, a department spokeswoman, said in a news release.

Crabb fled in another vehicle and crashed into deputies before the pursuit ended near Arenal and Lopez roads. The sheriff’s office said that Crabb began firing at officers, who returned fire, according the sheriff’s office.

A standoff followed and Crabb was killed when he fired at a SWAT team and at least one member of that team returned fire, Navarro said.


