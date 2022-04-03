 Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

By Tali Arbel / Associated Press

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.

The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights. People on social media complained about waiting on hold or in lines for hours to get their canceled flights rescheduled and being stranded for days.

“Severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in an email. “Today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

Southwest Airlines also cited “weather and airspace congestion” Saturday in Florida, as well as a “technology issue.” It canceled about 1,000 flights over the weekend but said that as of 1 p.m. Eastern, it had no more cancellations on Sunday.

American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.

Alaska Airlines seemed to be dealing with a separate issue. The airline said Sunday that weekend flight cancellations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and, further cancellations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several U.S. cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.

“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the pilots union said in a Friday press release


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Creeping closer to home
ABQnews Seeker
Parents should reach out to kids ... Parents should reach out to kids as gun violence surges
2
Audit finds fault with CYFD plan for no-bid project
ABQnews Seeker
Official steered data system contract to ... Official steered data system contract to California company, report says
3
Preserving Sandia Labs' long history
ABQnews Seeker
Artifacts found on base suggest prehistoric ... Artifacts found on base suggest prehistoric people used the area
4
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 ...
Nation
Six people were killed and 12 ... Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for ...
5
Recreational cannabis sales near $2M on 1st day
ABQnews Seeker
Dispensaries hail retail success; questions about ... Dispensaries hail retail success; questions about long-term supply persist
6
NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats' debate on ...
Nation
It's hard to find anyone on ... It's hard to find anyone on board with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to toughen the state's bail laws, two years after they ...
7
Housing project divides county commissioners
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's Tiny Home Village currently ... Bernalillo County's Tiny Home Village currently has only 4 residents
8
Ex-APD chief files suit against Attorney General
ABQnews Seeker
Geier says AG's Office didn't provide ... Geier says AG's Office didn't provide records, violated IPRA
9
Man killed in motorcycle crash on road to La ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man is dead and another ... A man is dead and another person is critically injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the winding road to La Luz trailhead. ...
10
Medical cannabis program still boasts incentives, providers say
ABQnews Seeker
Patient benefits include protected supply, no ... Patient benefits include protected supply, no 12% tax on purchases