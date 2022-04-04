Spring Sports Roundup: UNM swept, unable to stop Mountain West-leading UNLV

The University of New Mexico baseball team fell, 27-6, on Sunday to Mountain West Conference-leading UNLV, which swept the three-game series that saw the Rebels outscore the Lobos, 57-13, at Santa Ana Star Field.

UNLV (19-9, 11-1 MW) won 18-3 on Friday, and 12-4 on Saturday.

The Lobos (12-16, 5-7) had a few highlights on Sunday, when the Rebels collected 23 hits and used a 10-run fifth inning to take a 14-1 lead.

Coming in to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth, UNM senior Kyle Landers hit a single to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Sean Stephens and Lenny Junior Ashby, both transfers from Odessa College in Texas, each had three-hit games in the series finale.

Stephens led the Lobos, going 3-for-5 with a run, two RBIs and his first home run of the season.

Ashby had two RBIs and two doubles.

Senior catcher Cody Holtz went 2-for-3 with two runs and two doubles.

The Lobos play at New Mexico State on Tuesday. UNM beat the Aggies in the rivals’ first meeting, 19-2, in Las Cruces on March 29. NMSU plays at New Mexico on May 10.

GRAND CANYON 7, NEW MEXICO STATE 6: In Phoenix, the Aggies’ baseball team built a 5-0 lead but failed to slam the door for a series win.

Logan Gallina led off the Aggies’ half of the fifth inning with a solo shot to left field, pushing the NM State lead to five.

Ryan Grabosch laced a double to left field, scoring Kevin Jimenez to put the Aggies on the board in the first inning.

In the fourth inning, the Aggies posted three runs, cashing in on a pair of two-out errors by the GCU infield.

Kyle Westfall ripped a double down the left field line, scoring Cal Kilgore from second base.

Kevin Jimenez reached on an error by the second baseman, eventually reaching third and allowing Westfall to score on the play. The following batter, Nolan Funke, also reached on an error, allowing Jimenez to score the third run of the inning.

Grand Canyon scored four runs in the seventh inning to tie the game.

The Lopes plated the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: UNM suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 4-0 at Colorado State.

The Lobos (9-7, 0-4 MW) were shut out for the second straight match, as they lost to Wyoming, 4-0, on Saturday.

For the first time in 13 seasons, Colorado State (9-6, 3-1) swept a weekend in Mountain West play, dating back to wins over Air Force and Wyoming on April 18-19, 2009.