NM officials look to curb risk of stoned drivers

As New Mexico was given the green light on recreational cannabis sales Friday, law enforcement addressed the elephant in the room: a possible uptick in stoned drivers.

Authorities advised those partaking in pot to not get behind the wheel and, if they do, warned that the long arm of the law is ready.

Jason Bowie, state Public Safety secretary, said in a release that driving high on cannabis “puts others at risk – plain and simple.”

In 2021, the department secured funding from legislators to get State Police officers trained in the Drug Recognition Expert, or DRE, certification program. State Police currently have 12 officers trained in DRE, which can determine impairment from a variety of drugs.

Defense attorneys say the DRE test is the best way to determine impairment, but they will watch for instances of “over prosecution.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors confront the nuances of getting convictions on cannabis-addled drivers in a state with laws geared toward alcohol.

Officer Tim McCarson of the Albuquerque Police Department’s DWI Unit isn’t sounding the alarm just yet.

“It’s not like we’re not ready for drug-impaired drivers. It’s something that we do as a DWI unit daily,” said McCarson, who has been DRE-trained for more than 24 years. “So, to be honest, nothing’s really changing for us.”

He said the unit discussed the possible effects of recreational cannabis on driving enforcement, just as they did when it became legal last year.

McCarson said in 2021 they had eight DWI cases due to just cannabis and 17 where cannabis was part of a mix of alcohol or other drugs.

With dispensaries popping up across the city, it’s a wait-and-see approach.

“Is it really going to change that dramatically from what we do day-to-day?” McCarson asked. “Of course it’s possible, but there’s no way to really predict it.”

Either way, he said, the unit “is ready for it.”

McCarson said five of the seven DWI Unit officers are DRE-trained and the remaining two start training Monday. He said DRE tests take 30 to 50 minutes, unlike field sobriety tests, which take 7 to 10.

Although nothing is 100%, McCarson said the test can positively tell if someone is “actively high” or it can clear the driver of impairment.

A DRE test includes question-and-answer, observations of eye movement and balance along with blood pressure and heart rate. If the offense is a felony, due to it being a serious crash or otherwise, an officer can get a warrant for a blood draw to show the levels of cannabis in the system.

But McCarson said drivers are often “very forthcoming” about cannabis use.

“Even to a point that, in some evaluations that I have done, they’ve admitted to cannabis use and their toxicology comes back with no cannabis in their system,” he said. “It’s just become so socially acceptable that people will admit to it even when they haven’t used it.”

Stepping up enforcement

Kim Chavez Cook, an appellate defender with the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said they requested that DPS have enough DRE-trained officers if they “wanted to step up enforcement.”

Unlike blood and field sobriety tests, Cook said DRE is the best way for an officer to detect impairment from cannabis and other drugs. But she said LOPD will be “keeping an eye on” if DRE investigations are following federal standards and making sure officers understand how cannabis impairment manifests itself in drivers.

“I want to make sure that the officers who are out there in the field doing these are properly trained in the DRE protocols, and are not just being sort of rubber stamped with being certified or what have you,” Cook said.

She said officers also need to make “the right cases” to avoid over prosecution.

Cook said that means charging someone based on erratic driving rather than the smell of cannabis or a positive blood test.

“Consumption alone is not impairment,” she said. “If they try to just rely on the fact that, ‘well, they had marijuana in their system,’ then that’s going to be a harder case to win.”

Cook said that, most often, cannabis is involved in DWI cases where alcohol or other drugs are the “primary factor.”

“I do think that’s important to keep in mind, as well, that it is a rare case where someone is accused of DUI solely based on cannabis. It’s much, much less frequent,” she said.

Limitations, challenges

Joshua Boone, deputy district attorney of the Metro Division, said there will always be “a special challenge” with drug-impaired driving.

“It’s a lot harder to prove a marijuana case,” he said, mainly because the laws haven’t been updated to account for it.

A standard DWI prosecution often looks at a breathalyzer result, which has a set level of impairment. Such a test doesn’t exist for marijuana.

“There’s no sense of like ‘at this level – you are under the influence,'” Boone said.

Cannabis levels can be measured in blood but authorities cannot forcibly draw someone’s blood unless it is a felony DWI, like a serious crash or fourth offense.

Boone said there are also limitations on the penalty when it comes to cannabis.

With alcohol, those who refuse a breath or field sobriety test get charged with an aggravated DWI, which involves serving mandatory jail time.

Boone said, as the law stands, drivers can refuse to take a DRE or blood test and it doesn’t “aggravate the penalty.”

“The only thing that we can use if people refuse to do a DRE examination or anything like that is we can use it for consciousness of guilt,” he said.

Boone said a DRE test is mostly a tool for officers to determine impairment and prosecutors often want more to convict someone of driving while impaired by drugs.

He said he doesn’t think the prosecution of cannabis-related DWIs was “fully thought out” when lawmakers legalized cannabis in New Mexico and other states. Boone said a conversation may need to happen in the future on, among other things, when a cannabis or drug-related DWI becomes aggravated.

“I don’t think New Mexico is alone on this. I don’t know that many other states even really tried to contemplate what might be the possible solution,” Boone said.