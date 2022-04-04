 Suit alleges excessive force by ex-APD officer - Albuquerque Journal

Suit alleges excessive force by ex-APD officer

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A man shot by a former Albuquerque Police Department officer during a traffic stop last year filed a lawsuit against the city alleging he was subject to excessive use of deadly force.

The March 2021 traffic stop ended when driver William Grant sped away and the officer fired five gunshots at the fleeing vehicle. One shot struck Grant in the back.

Grant was able to drive away from the scene and obtain medical care, but the bullet remains lodged in his back, the suit alleges.

The officer involved, Isaac Aragon, resigned from APD last year. An internal affairs investigation found that Aragon violated APD’s use-of-force policies.

Aragon’s attorney, John D’Amato, said Aragon acted in self-defense when he saw Grant reach for a firearm before drawing his own service pistol.

Aragon “pulled the gun out to protect himself because he saw a gun,” D’Amato said Thursday. Aragon is not identified as a defendant in the 2nd Judicial District Court lawsuit.

Grant contends he was unarmed at the time of the traffic stop, said his attorney, Joe Kennedy.

Lauren Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said the case was initially referred to a special prosecutor “and it was referred back to us because the officer is no longer with APD.”

“It is in active review by our office and we anticipate action on the matter soon,” she said in a written statement.

Aragon pulled Grant over about 10 p.m. March 7, 2021, on Montaño near Interstate 25. Aragon told investigators he stopped the 1995 Dodge van because Grant was driving erratically and had tried to “run him off the road.” When asked for identification, Grant handed over a driver’s license for a man about 20 years his junior who had reported losing his wallet in a Target parking lot about five months earlier.

Aragon demanded several times that Grant exit the van and reached into the van to remove Grant, an officer wrote in an internal investigation report.

Instead, Grant grabbed the keys he had placed on the dashboard and began driving west on Montaño. Aragon then fired his service pistol at the driver’s side of the van.


