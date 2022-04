PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a hookah lounge in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said officers were called out around 1 a.m. Saturday and found Zyion Parker lying in the lounge’s parking lot.

Parker was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives still were working to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

Police said no suspects have been identified yet and their investigation was ongoing.