Man wounded in shooting in Buckeye last month dies

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye police say a man shot and wounded last month has succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokeswoman Carissa Planalp confirmed Sunday that 23-year-old Brian Herman Ceccon Gonzi died Friday.

Investigators say the shooting happened March 22 after Gonzi tried to stop a fight between a couple.

According to police, the victim was in a car with 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza and Mendoza’s girlfriend. When Gonzi tried to break up their argument, he got into a physical altercation with Mendoza.

Once they arrived at a home, Mendoza allegedly went into the house to get a gun and shot Gonzi when he returned.

Mendoza fled before police arrived. He was found by U.S. marshals six days later in Tucson.

He is now being held on a $2 million cash bond on one count of first-degree homicide.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.