Suspected shoplifter to be extradited to Albuquerque

A woman New Mexico authorities describe as a “violent serial shoplifter” was arrested in Oklahoma and will be extradited back to Albuquerque.

Brianna Garcia, 23, has been indicted on 20 counts, including shoplifting, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the state Attorney General’s Office which is prosecuting the case, said Garcia committed a number of shopliftings in Albuquerque and the incidents “quickly devolved into violence when Garcia was confronted by store associates.”

“Garcia brandished a handgun on several occasions, pointing it at store employees as she made her escape, and even discharging her firearm in the parking lot after walking out of one store,” Mares said. “Those acts of violence culminated on February 1, 2022 when Garcia fired a number of shots at the front door of a busy neighborhood Walmart after being confronted over a petty misdemeanor theft.”

A warrant was issued for Garcia’s arrest in early February and she was pulled over in Beckham County, Oklahoma on March 15.